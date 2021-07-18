Arsenal sets date for medical for their transfer target

Arsenal hopes to get Ben White’s medical sorted by July 26th when he returns from holiday, reports The Daily Mail.

The Euro 2020 finalist has emerged as the Gunners key summer transfer target and they have now agreed with Brighton over his signature.

But his time with the England national team at Euro 2020 gave him an extended break.

He will return to join his club teammates for preseason later this month and it would likely be at Arsenal.

The Gunners are now hoping to get his medical sorted and complete the transfer at the previously stated date.

White has been in fine form for Brighton which earned him his England callup.

He is still just 23 and that means he has many more years to play at the top of European football.

Arsenal would be keen to get his deal sorted so that they can turn their attention to other areas of their squad that they also plan on strengthening.

They have remained linked with a move for the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and Houssem Aouar, but the earlier they finish their summer transfer business, the better it would be for them.

White has been at Brighton since 2014 after joining them as a youth team player from Southampton.