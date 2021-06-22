Arsenal sets favourable conditions to help them sell unwanted midfielder

Arsenal has been keen to sell Lucas Torreira for some time now and they have now made it easier for a club to sign him, according to a new report.

The Gunners sent him out on loan to Atletico Madrid last summer, hoping that he would see enough game time to preserve his value.

He won La Liga with the Spanish side, but he wasn’t one of their important players and hardly played regularly.

Arsenal remains clear that his future is away from the club, but his poor loan stint hasn’t helped their chances of offloading him.

He has interest from teams in Europe with Lazio credited with the strongest in his signature.

However, a move for him hasn’t been done yet and Arsenal is trying to facilitate that.

Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness says the Gunners have accepted that his transfer value has dropped from the 30m euros they paid for him after the 2018 World to 20m euros.

That fee would still be too much for some of his suitors to pay and the Gunners have now decided to accept split payments.

The report says they would accept two instalments of 10m euros each if any of his suitors becomes serious about signing him.