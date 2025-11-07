Arsenal sets high valuation for their top man after Real Madrid interest

When a club spends £105 million on a player, it is rare that they anticipate having to sell them in the future. This is precisely the situation Arsenal find themselves in with Declan Rice, who was acquired from West Ham for that sum. Since arriving at the Emirates, the midfielder has been nothing short of superb, quickly establishing himself as a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Although Rice is expected to remain an Arsenal player for the foreseeable future, reports suggest that Real Madrid is monitoring his progress. The Spanish giants boast one of the world’s strongest squads and are renowned for investing heavily in players who can make an immediate impact. In addition to their high-profile signings, Madrid have also been strategic in acquiring free agents, maintaining a balance between experience and financial prudence. For many players, a move to Real Madrid represents a dream opportunity, and few can resist such an offer if it arises.

Arsenal’s Position on Rice

Despite interest from Madrid, Arsenal are determined not to part ways with the England international. Since joining the club, Rice has been a first-choice selection and a cornerstone of their midfield. To dissuade potential suitors, the Gunners have reportedly set a steep asking price. According to Fichajes, Arsenal have demanded 150 million euros for Rice, a figure that reflects both his quality and his importance to the team.

Future Prospects

Given that Rice will turn 27 in January, the asking price is considered exceptionally high, and it is unlikely that Real Madrid will meet Arsenal’s valuation. For now, the England international appears set to continue his career at the Emirates, where he remains central to Arsenal’s ambitions. His presence not only strengthens the squad on the pitch but also signals the club’s intent to retain world-class talent rather than entertain offers that fall short of their expectations.

