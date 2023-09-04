Arsenal sets new expected date for Partey’s return to action

Arsenal is bracing for the substantial absence of Thomas Partey, who is anticipated to be sidelined for approximately six weeks due to an injury sustained during a training session last week.
Under Mikel Arteta’s management this season, Partey has been utilised in an unconventional right-back role while remaining a pivotal component of the club’s playing style. His injury forces Arsenal to revert to their customary back four, but the void left by Partey’s absence is expected to be significant.
The midfielder is now facing nearly two months on the sidelines, and according to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal is counting on his return following the October international break.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Partey’s versatility is one reason we love the midfielder and it shows why he is such an important player to us.
He was linked with a summer departure but stayed and it is great that he never left, which is why we cannot wait to have him back.
However, in his absence, we must continue to win games and show that we are not a team that relies on a single player to do well.
Hopefully, he will return ahead of schedule, but for now, we need to continue working with the other players and hopefully, everyone will do well and we will not feel the effects of his absence.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
We always miss him the time we need him most
I pray for his speedy recovery
Where do we get “six weeks” from?
MA said just this weekend Partey will be out for a couple of weeks. TWO IS NOT SIX!
After spending an arm and a leg (over 210M) on midfielders, there is crisis in our midfield again. Go figure!
.
Partey is out injured and Havertz still figuring out how to use his feet. Never thought I would ever say this, but selling Granit Xhaka for 12M pales in comparison with the 150M price tag for Kai Havertz. (just trying hard not to say major screwup or blunder).
Bring back Granit Xhaka.
He is not injured.he is out for tactical reasons.
Pray enlighten me
Thanks
My memory maybe short, but I can’t remember the last time we beat Man United without the Ghanaian prior to Sunday clash.
Parteys injury meant Arteta had to revert back to our best defensive set up with Gabriel coming back in (thank God!).
Arteta seems hell bent on playing Havertz(a player he loves ???) But is Havertz the right kind of player for AFC he is a different kind of player to what we have so I can see where Arteta’s coming from but he should be eased into the side off the bench,in cup ties Arteta has thrown him straight into the deep end and its not working.
Vieria is at last showing his ability after a weak first year he deserves a place in front of Havertz to show what he can do !