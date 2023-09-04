Arsenal sets new expected date for Partey’s return to action

Arsenal is bracing for the substantial absence of Thomas Partey, who is anticipated to be sidelined for approximately six weeks due to an injury sustained during a training session last week.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management this season, Partey has been utilised in an unconventional right-back role while remaining a pivotal component of the club’s playing style. His injury forces Arsenal to revert to their customary back four, but the void left by Partey’s absence is expected to be significant.

The midfielder is now facing nearly two months on the sidelines, and according to a report in the Daily Mail, Arsenal is counting on his return following the October international break.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey’s versatility is one reason we love the midfielder and it shows why he is such an important player to us.

He was linked with a summer departure but stayed and it is great that he never left, which is why we cannot wait to have him back.

However, in his absence, we must continue to win games and show that we are not a team that relies on a single player to do well.

Hopefully, he will return ahead of schedule, but for now, we need to continue working with the other players and hopefully, everyone will do well and we will not feel the effects of his absence.

