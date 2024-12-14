Arsenal sets new passing record in frustrating draw against Everton

Arsenal’s dominance in their goalless draw against Everton this afternoon was best reflected in the staggering number of passes they completed. Despite controlling the game from start to finish, the Gunners could not find the breakthrough needed to secure all three points.

Facing an Everton side under Sean Dyche that thrives on deep, organised defending, Arsenal knew they were in for a frustrating evening. Everton has built a reputation for sacrificing possession and focusing on defensive solidity, and this match was no different. They allowed Arsenal to dictate the tempo and control the game while sitting back and soaking up pressure.

The Gunners, to their credit, applied relentless pressure throughout the match, dominating both territory and possession. According to Premier League Productions, Arsenal completed over 665 passes in the fixture—an impressive feat and their highest total in a Premier League game this season. This statistic highlights just how much of the game Arsenal controlled, but as the old adage goes, possession counts for nothing without goals.

Despite their control, Arsenal struggled to create clear-cut chances against Everton’s disciplined defence. Every attacking move seemed to run into a wall, with Everton answering every question posed by the Gunners. Jordan Pickford, Everton’s standout performer on the night, made crucial interventions when called upon to ensure his side left the Emirates with a point.

This was a disappointing result for Arsenal, especially as they entered the game following their midweek Champions League victory over AS Monaco. The inability to break down a stubborn Everton defence highlights an ongoing issue for Mikel Arteta’s side—turning dominance into goals.

While there were some encouraging performances, the failure to capitalise on possession and break down a predictable low block raises questions about the team’s preparation and adaptability. If Arsenal wants to compete at the highest level, they must turn these performances into results.