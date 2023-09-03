Arsenal sets Premier League record after win against Manchester United

Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United this evening marked a new record for the Gunners.

Under Mikel Arteta’s leadership, Arsenal secured a thrilling 3-1 win against the Red Devils, thanks to two late goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners found themselves trailing for less than a minute, with Martin Odegaard quickly responding to Marcus Rashford’s strike.

Both teams remained evenly matched as Arteta’s side struggled to capitalise on their dominance. Moments after United had a goal disallowed for offside, Rice scored from a deflected shot at the back post following a corner.

Arsenal then clinched victory, with Gabriel Jesus scoring the goal that sealed United’s fate in the match. Following the game, Squawka revealed that Arsenal has now won three consecutive home games against Manchester United for the first time in their Premier League history.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have established a new era of dominating this game when it is played at our home and we love it.

It took a lot of strength of character for us to win that match and it shows the boys are ready to be champions of England when this campaign ends next summer.

Hopefully, this win will kickstart our season and we will go on a long winning run now.