Arsenal sets some good stats with their win against Chelsea

Arsenal have set the benchmark among London clubs in sustaining a title challenge, having occupied top spot in the Premier League table for a prolonged period. Under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners have displayed impressive consistency across recent campaigns, producing performances that have reinforced their status as genuine contenders.

Match after match, Arsenal have demonstrated resilience and quality, with several results over the past few seasons standing out for their authority. As the campaign approaches its decisive stage, further improvement will be required to ensure their efforts culminate in silverware. Sustaining momentum in the coming weeks will be critical to their ambitions.

Victory Over Chelsea Strengthens Position

Their latest triumph came against Chelsea at the Emirates, where they overcame a determined opponent to remain firmly on course in the title race. Although Arsenal encountered difficult moments during the contest, they showed composure when it mattered most. Chelsea’s quality ensured the match was competitive, yet the Gunners ultimately secured the points.

That outcome sends a clear signal to Manchester City that Arsenal are capable of navigating challenging fixtures. Winning under pressure is often the defining characteristic of champions, and this performance reinforced their credentials.

Records and Set Piece Success

The victory also extended an impressive sequence against the Blues. Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last nine matches against Chelsea and have avoided defeat in their previous six league games against them while leading the table.

Additionally, they registered their ninth league goal from a corner this season. As revealed by Sky Sports, that figure surpasses Manchester United’s total of eight from the 2012, 2013 campaign. Such efficiency from set pieces has become a defining feature of Arsenal’s approach and could prove decisive as the title race reaches its climax.

Arsenal v Chelsea

