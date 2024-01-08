Arsenal sets the price for Eddie Nketiah to fund a move for a new striker

Arsenal is now prepared to sell Eddie Nketiah as they seek to replace him with a more prolific striker.
The Englishman has been a significant part of the Arsenal first team over the last two seasons, serving as one of the club’s two top strikers.
However, his goal-scoring record falls short of what is needed for Arsenal to compete for league titles or other trophies.
Recognising the need for more goals to secure silverware, Arsenal is open to parting ways with Nketiah.
The Daily Star reports that the Gunners are willing to sell the West Ham target for £30 million.
While this sum may not secure a top-tier striker, it will certainly facilitate the addition of a new player to bolster their squad.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah cannot be our main striker and has to leave as we search for a better option.
If he remains at the Emirates and we sign another striker, it will be difficult for him to play.
However, we cannot force him out and expect him to understand that leaving the club will benefit him more.
It will be interesting to see if any interested party will get serious and approach us to sign him this month.
Too late, should’ve been sold last season and kept Balogun as the backup while seriously looking at recruiting a better striker with the funds we spent on Havertz/Viera. At that stage Eddie had already been involved in around 150 1st team games, I mean I’m not sure what more needed to be seen of him to make the decision.
I commented on EN on the Paul Merson post – particularly about the value of his renegotiated contract. It seems absurd to me that a second string player can be worth £5m plus per year.
He will expect at least that from the buying club so for Arsenal to get rid, they need a low-ish valuation to be tempting. Easier said than done
One of the most sensible things to come out of the Emirates Stadium lately. Now, it’s really not rocket science to usher out Soares, El Neny, Tavares, Runarsson, Jorginho, Ramsdale, Tierney and maybe Partey since it’s too late for Arteta to use him for anything this season. There’s no point keeping the player till the summer window. It just delays the inevitable. Arteta has shown openly that he does not want him in his team. He needs him, but doesn’t want him. This list can bring Arsenal a top end striker and a defender.
If Arsenal
I’m not sure I understand your point about Partey regarding Arteta’s relationship with him. Arteta signed him and had high hopes that his arrival would spark a regeneration. Partey’s injury problems surely can’t be placed at Arteta’s door? He hasn’t played for months and wasn’t fit sufficiently last season.
Cedric is out of contract at the end of the season and is happily milking his contract until then.
30m in today’s market for an English striker who played for England and scored so and so goals for Arsenal, is too low. 45m should probably be our starting position, hoping for 37-40.
So you wanting to repeat the cycle of asking what others won’t pay, then having no other option but to let the contract run down?
Instead of taking 30m and having millions off our wage bill you’d rather pay the wages of a bit part player and receive nothing?
Almost every single time rumors come out that we want to sell Nketiah, Jesus gets injured. Why? Is Jesus trying his best not to get Nketiah sold? Is Jesus trying to save Nketiah? 😂 😂