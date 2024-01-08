Arsenal sets the price for Eddie Nketiah to fund a move for a new striker

Arsenal is now prepared to sell Eddie Nketiah as they seek to replace him with a more prolific striker.

The Englishman has been a significant part of the Arsenal first team over the last two seasons, serving as one of the club’s two top strikers.

However, his goal-scoring record falls short of what is needed for Arsenal to compete for league titles or other trophies.

Recognising the need for more goals to secure silverware, Arsenal is open to parting ways with Nketiah.

The Daily Star reports that the Gunners are willing to sell the West Ham target for £30 million.

While this sum may not secure a top-tier striker, it will certainly facilitate the addition of a new player to bolster their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah cannot be our main striker and has to leave as we search for a better option.

If he remains at the Emirates and we sign another striker, it will be difficult for him to play.

However, we cannot force him out and expect him to understand that leaving the club will benefit him more.

It will be interesting to see if any interested party will get serious and approach us to sign him this month.

