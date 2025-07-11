Arsenal sets their asking price as clubs keep circling key man

Arsenal is keen to retain its key players as it continues the process of rebuilding the squad, but doing so may prove challenging.

Each summer, football clubs face the possibility of losing their top talents, as the transfer market remains highly dynamic. In this environment, any player can be bought or sold, depending on the circumstances. While the wealthiest clubs possess the financial power to hold on to their stars, others may choose to offload marquee players in order to reinvest in other areas of the squad.

Although Arsenal rank among the most financially robust clubs globally and are typically under no immediate pressure to sell, the reality is that every player has a valuation. As such, the club may find itself in a position where it must consider offers for some individuals in the near future.

Interest in Gabriel Martinelli Grows

One player reportedly drawing significant attention this summer is Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian forward has emerged as a target for leading clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia. Despite Arsenal’s desire to keep him, circumstances could shift if the player expresses a wish to depart.

Should Martinelli request to leave, the Gunners would demand a fee in excess of £70 million for his services. This figure reflects their valuation of the player, who joined the club in 2019 for just £6 million. Arsenal now believe that Martinelli is worth close to £100 million.

Arsenal’s Stance on Valuation

As cited by Football Insider, this valuation is considered reasonable when taking into account the current state of the transfer market, where player prices are often significantly inflated. The club appear prepared to stand firm on their asking price, even amid considerable interest. The final decision may hinge on Martinelli’s own ambitions and whether he chooses to remain at the Emirates or seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Ultimately, while Arsenal remain hopeful of keeping their core group intact, the evolving nature of the market and player preferences may influence the club’s next move.

