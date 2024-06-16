Arsenal sets their asking price for injury-prone star

This summer could potentially be Thomas Partey’s final season as an Arsenal player, as the Gunners are reportedly looking to sell him while they have the opportunity.

Partey has had a reputation for frequent injuries, which sidelined him for much of last season. However, he returned to fitness towards the end of the campaign, showcasing his abilities for Arsenal.

With his contract expiring in 2025 and no signs of a new deal being offered, Arsenal is open to letting him go. The midfielder is rumoured to be a target for a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Football Insider suggests that Arsenal would demand £30 million euros for his transfer, believing that clubs from the Pro League can meet this valuation.

When fit, Partey is considered one of the top midfielders in Europe, which enhances his appeal in the transfer market despite his injury concerns.

Partey’s injury record makes him one of the players that we need to sell as soon as possible, so we have to set a realistic asking price for his signature.

The midfielder is already too injury-prone to rely on, and unless we still want to deal with losing him for a large part of the season, he needs to go.

