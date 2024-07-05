Arsenal sets their asking price for Jakub Kiwior as they close in on Calafiori

Arsenal will likely sell Jakub Kiwior this summer as they close in on signing Riccardo Calafiori.

Over the last few months, several Serie A clubs have expressed interest in Kiwior, but Arsenal has consistently declined their offers. Kiwior played a key role in the team’s second half of last season, and Arsenal initially considered him untouchable.

However, the return of Jurrien Timber from a long-term injury and the imminent signing of Calafiori mean that Kiwior can now be allowed to leave.

This development is good news for clubs like Juventus and AC Milan, who are interested in Kiwior’s signature. A report on Football Italia confirms that Arsenal is open to selling Kiwior and has already set an asking price for him.

Mikel Arteta’s side believes that Calafiori will be an instant starter, which could negatively impact Gabriel Magalhaes and, by extension, Kiwior.

In the coming days, it is expected that suitors will intensify their efforts to acquire Kiwior now that he is available for sale.

Kiwior did well in the second half of last season, and we expect the defender to continue on that path in this campaign. However, considering all the competitions we have to play this season, it would be great if we kept him.

