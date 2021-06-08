Arsenal sets their asking price for player wanted by European giants

Arsenal has set an asking price for their full-back Hector Bellerin as they prepare to allow the Spaniard to leave.

Bellerin has been at Arsenal for the last ten years after joining them from Barcelona as a 16-year-old.

He has become one of the leading voices in the dressing room over the last few seasons and is not slow to be vocal of the pitch either.

He lost his place in the Arsenal first-team towards the end of the last season with Mikel Arteta preferring to field Calum Chambers.

Cedric Soares is another player that Arsenal has for his position and this gives them confidence that they would have no issues when he leaves.

He has been linked with a move to clubs like Barcelona, PSG and Atletico Madrid.

Reports even claim that Atleti might offer Arsenal Kieran Trippier in exchange for the Spain international.

Football London reports that Bellerin has been linked with a move back to Spain and he wants that return.

CBS Sports now claims that Arsenal will not stand in his way if he is truly looking to leave.

They have even set an asking price for potential suitors to pay and it is around £20 million.

If any team is serious about signing him, that fee shouldn’t be too much to pay.