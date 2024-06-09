Arsenal sets their asking price for struggling Kieran Tierney

The left-back has fallen out of favour at the Emirates over the past two seasons, losing his place to Oleksandr Zinchenko. With the evolution of Arsenal’s tactics, several other players, including Jurrien Timber and Jakub Kiwior, are now capable of playing in that position, making it even more challenging for Tierney to secure game time.

Tierney would have preferred to stay at Real Sociedad, but the Spanish club opted not to make his move permanent. Consequently, Arsenal is keen to sell him before the new season begins and has set an asking price for his transfer.

According to Football Scotland, Mikel Arteta’s side is willing to release Tierney for just £10 million. However, his departure seems uncertain at the moment, as his only current suitor, Celtic, is interested in signing him on loan rather than a permanent deal.