Arsenal sets their sights on Ramsdale replacement

Arsenal is looking to sign a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who plans to leave at the end of this season.

Ramsdale has failed to regain his place as Arsenal’s first choice from David Raya and now intends to leave the Emirates at the end of the season so that he can find a new home where he will play regularly.

It remains unclear if he can make the England squad for Euro 2024, but he does not want to remain a benchwarmer next season and will leave if he receives a good offer.

Arsenal knows this, and the Gunners are already making plans for life without the former Sheffield United man.

A report in The Sun claims they have identified Ajax’s Diant Ramaj as his replacement and could move for the 22-year-old in the summer.

The Dutchman is not having a brilliant season, but he remains a good keeper, and Arsenal wants him to replace Ramsdale at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been unfortunate to spend much of this season on the bench, but he deserves to play and can start in most teams in the Premier League.

We should not stand in his way if he wants to leave, and Diant Ramaj might be a fine backup to Raya.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…