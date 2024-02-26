Arsenal sets their sights on Ramsdale replacement

Arsenal is looking to sign a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, who plans to leave at the end of this season.
Ramsdale has failed to regain his place as Arsenal’s first choice from David Raya and now intends to leave the Emirates at the end of the season so that he can find a new home where he will play regularly.
It remains unclear if he can make the England squad for Euro 2024, but he does not want to remain a benchwarmer next season and will leave if he receives a good offer.
Arsenal knows this, and the Gunners are already making plans for life without the former Sheffield United man.
A report in The Sun claims they have identified Ajax’s Diant Ramaj as his replacement and could move for the 22-year-old in the summer.
The Dutchman is not having a brilliant season, but he remains a good keeper, and Arsenal wants him to replace Ramsdale at the end of this season.
Ramsdale has been unfortunate to spend much of this season on the bench, but he deserves to play and can start in most teams in the Premier League.
We should not stand in his way if he wants to leave, and Diant Ramaj might be a fine backup to Raya.
Is Ramaj better than Karl Hein and Author Okonkwo, both of whom are in the same age grade with him?
We need to be sure.
I tend to agree with you.
If Ramaj is not levels better, than why spend money when we have 2 keepers already on the books that cost us nothing?
I understand not every academy player makes it to the first team, but can they at least get a chance? Hopefully Patino can take Elneny’s spot on the roster, and Walters can take the spot Cedric leaves vacant.
A lot of positive reviews regarding Hein and Okonkwo, maybe a final push this Summer and see if they can earn a spot as a backup.