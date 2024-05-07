Arsenal “setting a footprint for next season” with 2-1 away win over Man City Women

Arsenal Women manager Jonas Eidevall is hopeful about next season, as he revealed, following a 2-1 triumph over Manchester City, a team they hadn’t beaten away from home in 7 years.

Eidevall believes the club has shown significant potential in WSL wins over Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United this season, but have been unable to capitalize on these triumphs elsewhere, due to a lack of consistency; Arsenal suffered historic first-time-ever defeats to West Ham and arch north London rivals Tottenham, amongst others this season. However, he is confident that their results this season have laid the groundwork for next season, when he believes his team will be off to a bright start, saying:

“I think when we look at the season, and we have been speaking about that in length before, we’ve been lacking consistency, but we definitely have shown a really high potential. That’s where these results come from as well. But if we take our eyes away from the league table for a moment, for us coming here, getting a win, which if I’m correctly informed, I think it might be seven years, something like that, since Arsenal was able to beat Man City away.

“So to come here and achieve that, that was not only about this season; that was about us setting a footprint for next season and being able to show that we have progressed, that we have developed. And we know we have things in order to start better next season than we did this year and so on, for example, but we need to learn from that. And the potential and the quality the players played with today, very, very high.”

Given that the Arsenal women nearly signed a new team last year, between January 2023 and the winter transfer window, around ten new players have joined Eidevall’s project—they needed time to gel. With players returning from serious injuries and struggling to regain their form, it is understandable that the Gunner women were not as efficient as they maybe could have been.

The Arsenal Women players should have forged bonds this season, and Eidevall should now know who to trust. With this and one or two new arrivals, Arsenal should be at their best next season.

I’m excited for next season! Are you hoping for a serious, WSL title-contending, Arsenal team next season Gooners?

Michelle M

