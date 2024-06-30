Arsenal settles for a cheap alternative in search for striker

David has been in fine form in the last few seasons and has entered the final year of his contract at Lille.

The Ligue 1 club has been reluctant to sell him for several summers, but they are now desperate to do so before his contract expires in 2025.

Arsenal has targeted the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres in recent months, but their high release clauses make them unaffordable. Express Sports reports that the Gunners have now turned their attention to David.

He is reportedly valued around £20 million, a fee within Arsenal’s budget.

However, Arsenal may need to make some sales to bolster their squad and raise funds. Players like Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, and Emile Smith Rowe could potentially be offloaded to finance the move for David.

The Gunners are strategising to make room for David and strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.