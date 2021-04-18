Arsenal shamefully included in ludicrous super league plans

Screw the fans, screw tradition, screw the small teams.

Arsenal have shamefully put their name to the proposed European Super League set to be announced later this evening and already there has been a flood of condemnation from across football and society as a whole.

It seems Arsenal is looking for a shortcut to returning to the big time as they continue to struggle to play in the Champions League.

After the 1-1 draw against Fulham today, only winning the Europa League will see us play in Europe next season.

I wonder if this is the reason why the club has agreed to become one of the founding members of the breakaway European Super League.

This competition is expected to replace the UEFA Champions League for England’s top six who agreed to sign up, according to Mail Sport.

The teams who have agreed to form the new competition have effectively declared a civil war with UEFA.

The bad news for them is that they are not being supported by FIFA, UEFA, the FA, the Premier League or the FA’s from Italy and Spain.

It looks likely to end in shame eventually, but it so terrible to see Arsenal join such an effort.

I feel so ashamed that the leaders at the Emirates allowed their greed to overrun their thinking.

What is football without fair competition? The European Super League effectively makes the founding members eternal lords over the remaining teams.

Admittedly, it would have been an easy way to get back in the big time. However, it also shows that we are so desperate for success that we would shamefully accept whichever way we can find it.

This is an utter disgrace and it is to Arsenal’s eternal shame that they are involved.

But with an American ingrained in the NFL as an owner, it was always to be expected.