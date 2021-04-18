Arsenal shamefully included in ludicrous super league plans

Screw the fans, screw tradition, screw the small teams.
Arsenal have shamefully put their name to the proposed European Super League set to be announced later this evening and already there has been a flood of condemnation from across football and society as a whole.
It seems Arsenal is looking for a shortcut to returning to the big time as they continue to struggle to play in the Champions League.
After the 1-1 draw against Fulham today, only winning the Europa League will see us play in Europe next season.
I wonder if this is the reason why the club has agreed to become one of the founding members of the breakaway European Super League.
This competition is expected to replace the UEFA Champions League for England’s top six who agreed to sign up, according to Mail Sport.
The teams who have agreed to form the new competition have effectively declared a civil war with UEFA.
The bad news for them is that they are not being supported by FIFA, UEFA, the FA, the Premier League or the FA’s from Italy and Spain.
It looks likely to end in shame eventually, but it so terrible to see Arsenal join such an effort.
I feel so ashamed that the leaders at the Emirates allowed their greed to overrun their thinking.
What is football without fair competition? The European Super League effectively makes the founding members eternal lords over the remaining teams.
Admittedly, it would have been an easy way to get back in the big time. However, it also shows that we are so desperate for success that we would shamefully accept whichever way we can find it.
This is an utter disgrace and it is to Arsenal’s eternal shame that they are involved.
But with an American ingrained in the NFL as an owner, it was always to be expected.
Well we haven’t won the Premier League for over 16 years and don’t look like doing it anytime soon so might as well try something new lol
We would be disgraced in any super league we can’t even look good in the premier league all the while Kroenke gets richer! He’s been a poison chalice ever since he walked into our club and we’ve steadily become a joke under his ownership!
Can anyone tell what this league is??
Not tracked this news so don’t know anything about this League
It is claimed that a European Super League would usher in the end of the Champions League, the most popular cup competition in world football. It is also believed that a Super League would negatively affect domestic competitions as clubs would focus on the breakaway competition due to the amount of money at stake.
“I feel so ashamed that the leaders at the Emirates allowed their greed to overrun their thinking“.
There have been a few of us on here that have been unfailing in our condemnation of Kroenkes ownership.
If we are in fact poised to submit our letter of intent, we are about to be led into a “show pony” European league on which our chances of “success” are laughable.
Worried about whether Kroenke actually bought Partey or not now ?
Kroenke would collect walmart vouchers for his shopping he must think you can take money into the afterlife lol
What an inane comment on an issue of such importance Innit.
The fact that we were considered is a joke 🤣 every league needs whipping boys
Shameful is correct and if Arsenal or more to the point Kronk goes for it, i will not be interested in Arsenal football club at all. I have supported this club a very long time and we are an English club playing in an English league, that is for me the single most important thing and European football should only be an Extra earned as it is now. I think the league will be a sham and dictated by a couple of teams who have an agenda. Control will be given to the top few clubs, the rest will be just makibg up the numbers. People talk on here about bias, you haven’t seen nothing yet about what we may be walking into. Real and Barca are the architects of this idea that has been banded about in different forms for years. Both clubs are nearly broke and they have an hidden agenda. Any fan who supports this super league ahead of our domestic league are selling our club out. Do fans really want a European league, do we want to get rid of history, derbies and long standing rivalries to be fodder for a spurious league?
Well said Gary Neville 👏
Did you hear what he said about Totts Sue ? I’m not bothered about them 😂
Man U, Man City, spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are the English clubs involved in this greed grab league with no relegation, just lots of money. But, i can’t see it happening as players will be barred from international matches, including the World Cup. All 6 clubs would likely be relegated from the Premier League as punishment, not withstanding the legal battles involved because of breaking Premier League regulations by being involved. It won’t happen but the shame and hate of being involved will live on forever.
Not just Kroenke, but other club owners are also desperate to get some profit in this pandemic era. Arsenal had to borrow millions because they’re struggling financially
If the oil clubs are also desperate to stay afloat in this difficult situation, let alone Arsenal. But it shouldn’t be an excuse to create another league just for money
If the owners can’t sustain their businesses in England, they should’ve looked for buyers