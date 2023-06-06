Arsenal shifts Emirates Cup to midweek because of Community Shield

Arsenal is scheduled to participate in the Emirates Cup prior to the upcoming season, with AS Monaco being a potential opponent.

According to reports from Standard Sports, Arsenal is currently in talks with AS Monaco to arrange the fixture, which is expected to take place in early August. It is worth noting that the Emirates Cup will not be held on a weekend as it has been in previous editions.

The Gunners will also be competing in the Community Shield against Manchester City on the weekend of August 5th or 6th, just a week before the start of the league season.

The report suggests that the Emirates Cup match is scheduled for August 2nd, marking the first time in the history of the competition that the game will be played on a midweek day.

In recent years, the Emirates Cup has undergone a format change from a four-team tournament to a single-match event, and this format is set to continue for the upcoming edition.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Emirates Cup is an important preparatory match for us ahead of the season, but the essential thing would be to win the Community Shield and start the year well.

Because the games are so close, we might not field our key men in the Emirates Cup fixture.

