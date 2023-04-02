Arsenal short-lists three midfielders for the summer

Arsenal continues to make plans for the end of the season, when several players will leave and join the club.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fine form over the last few terms and this season has been their best since he became the club’s manager.

The Spaniard has been supported with several new signings in the last few transfer windows as he continues to prove he knows what he is doing, even though this is his first senior managerial job.

Several players will find Arsenal attractive now, considering the progress they have made in this campaign and they have shortlisted three players to improve their midfield.

A report on Football Insider says Mikel Arteta’s men will likely sign one of Everton’s Amadou Onana, Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice of West Ham when the term ends, as all three are on their summer shortlist.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These midfielders are top players in England and also young enough to offer us value now and in the long term.

A move for them will make us better, but we probably will have to decide on which is a priority because we cannot afford all three in one transfer window when there are other positions to strengthen.