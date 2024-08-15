Arsenal should aim for EVERY trophy and Arteta needs to prove he is not the ‘nearly man’

What should we expect from Arsenal and Arteta this season?

By Vivek Julka

Two back to back 2nd place finishes have solidified Arsenal as contenders to Man City’s throne. However, this season, Mikel Arteta must turn us from challengers into winners.

More than £800million spent and five years on the job, it is time for Arteta to deliver silverware now. Having only won one FA Cup, four years ago which was with Unai Emery’s team, the fans have to demand more now.

Arteta has improved us, there is no denying that, as we amassed 89 points last season, pushing Man City all the way. But finishing runners up again next season shouldn’t be deemed as progress again, this is stagnating until we inevitably decline.

A recurring problem of Arteta’s reign is the way he dismisses the domestic cup competitions. Although they are not the biggest of trophies, a club and manager that have won nothing in almost five years should have a bit more respect for these trophies.

Since winning the FA Cup in 2020, we haven’t made it past the fifth round, that is appalling as we are record winners of the competition. This group of players haven’t won anything together, so winning a cup would breed confidence and give them extra belief that they can win the Premier League.

Man United finished 8th but won the FA Cup and they are in a far worse position than us, so we need start winning silverware as we have a very good team, because this will be huge missed opportunity if we fail to do so.

Our lack business this summer will probably come back to bite us again if we don’t do anything in the remaining two weeks. The signing of Riccardo Calafiori is a good addition to our backline and hopefully the Mikel Merino deal will finally get done. If the reported £17million is the price that is a good deal.

But a striker should have been the priority, I said this two years ago even when Gabriel Jesus signed for us. Even though Kai Havertz did a good job up front in the second half of last season and if we go with him again this season, I still expect us to push Man City again but to eclipse them, we need a proper striker.

Ivan Toney would be perfect as his price tag seems to have dropped but the consensus was that Arteta didn’t like his attitude in a meeting with him. But the fact is he will score at least 20 goals in the league in this Arsenal team.

Also valuing Eddie Nketiah at £30 million was another mistake from Edu adding onto the decision to give Nketiah, a player who couldn’t start for Leeds United in the Championship £100k a week at Arsenal. Just sell him, take the £25 million and use that money towards Ivan Toney.

Arteta has to win something this season or he has to be sacked. If it’s an FA Cup or Carabao Cup we must still go toe-to-toe with Man City to the end and give the Champions League a better go this time round. And if Arsenal win the Premier League, Mikel Arteta will prove he is not a nearly man.

