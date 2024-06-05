Arsenal should aim to bring in PSG’s brilliant midfielder – even if it’s only on loan

There’s a claim circulating that after Bayern eliminated Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals, the club’s decision makers realized the team was lacking a specific element in their attack. They realized they need a special X-factor to break through tough defences in close matches.

Some Gooners may see the Athletic ‘s revelations and think Arsenal could really use a top-notch striker like Benjamin Sesko. But don’t you think a great playmaker is the one to help unlock defences and add an X factor to the attack?

Teams will likely adopt a more defensive approach when facing Arsenal, despite their reputation for being dangerous. We need a player who can really make a difference when facing low blocks, whether it’s with their long-shot ability or exceptional dribbling skills. Granit Xhaka’s absence at LCM was glaringly evident last season.

I don’t know about you, but I think Arsenal could finally find that X-factor in attack with the addition of a top creative midfielder.

Some argue that Declan Rice has the potential to be that kind of player. But let’s not forget that we signed Declan Rice with the intention of making him a solid defensive player, even though we often talk about his brilliance when given more freedom on the pitch. I believe we should stick to our original plan of making him the best No. 6.

For next season, it would be interesting to see Rice as a sole sitter at midfield (challenging Rodri for who’s the best 6 in the league)—fortunately it is a role he’s well capable at. Who knows? He might surprise us as a deep-lying playmaker.

That said, it would be great to sign a creative No. 8 who can skillfully dribble past tight defences or even score some impressive long shots. I have no idea who this LCM is, but if I had the chance, I would definitely choose Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. However, it might be impossible to sign the German talent. So Arsenal should definitely consider bringing in Xavi Simons from PSG, even if it means getting him on a loan deal.

🚨🇳🇱 Xavi Simons, taking his time to decide on his next club on loan — as PSG have no intention to sell him this summer. 🔴 FC Bayern, in addition to other clubs and RB Leipzig, all keen on signing Xavi. Decision could take weeks, despite initial plan to decide before Euros. pic.twitter.com/G6qKSBzom6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2024

According to Fabrizio Romano, the young playmaker is still unsure about his next destination. The Gunners can certainly persuade him that they are the perfect club for him. Check out the WhoScored analysis below about Simons, who scored 8 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 games.

🇳🇱 Xavi Simons’ statistically calculated WhoScored characteristics ✅ Strengths 🟢 Dribbling

🟢 Through balls

🟢 Key passes

🟢 Long shots

🟢 Finishing

🟢 Blocking the ball ❌ Weaknesses 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒏𝒐 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒕 𝒘𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒔 https://t.co/npN7jk2s8s pic.twitter.com/LPuinXhi4G — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 4, 2024

He could be the game-changer for Arsenal’s attack. Simons is pretty versatile. He can play as a dribbling winger, a goalscoring CAM, a creative playmaker, or even a box-to-box midfielder. He’s got some serious potential; it’s pretty mind-blowing. And if we could even get him on loan for just the one season it would allow Arteta to use his transfer kitty to concentrate on other areas…

What do you think?

Jack Anderson