Arsenal should allow Saliba the chance of a gold medal in Paris with Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is about to ask Arsenal for a huge favour and the Gunners might disappoint the greatest player in their history.

The irony being that in the same week that Ben White is being criticised for turning down international selection, William Saliba might be asked to do the same thing.

Henry is the current manager of France Under 21’s and has been asked to take charge of Les Bleus at this Summer’s Paris Olympics.

Along with Football President Philippe Diallo the hosts are trying to put together as strong a squad as possible.

Criteria for selection is being aged 23 or younger with three senior players allowed.

With the eyes of the World on their country you can understand why France want their 18-man squad to be as star studded as possible. Hence why they are being coached by one of their biggest icons to play the sport.

Their national press believe that Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud are being touted as the over age talent who will be called up which gives you an idea how serious they are taking the tournament.

Mbappe might not be an option though if he moved to La Liga with Real Madrid confirming they will not be releasing any talent.

Clubs have that right as the Olympics is not recognised as a FIFA event, meaning there are zero laws making it mandatory for players to be released. It simply comes down to will the employer do the employee a favour.

Mbappe has the profile and personality to insist he’s representing his nation, but does Saliba?

The defender withdrew from the Tokyo Games, feeling 4 years ago it was better to have a preseason where he could impress his new manager.

Yet it’s asking to a lot of a 23-year-old to turn his back on a gold medal in your own Country. That’s something you could tell your grandchildren about. Don’t professional athletes dream about moments like this?

The sacrifice would be Arteta being without his centre back for the majority of our overseas tour and depending on the Final, not having him for the opening weekend of the season.

A lot of Gooners will see this purely from a self-interest point of view so I might be in the minority, but for the sake of a couple of fixtures, it feels wrong to deprive someone of a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Arteta preaches values and principles so surely he wouldn’t begrudge one of his players this amazing experience.

Long term it benefits us to have as many players as possible getting the taste of playing under high pressure and winning things?

We have a young dressing room who lack leadership and experience. The only way to get that mentality is to have players involved when the lights are on bright.

Saliba will certainly learn more at the Olympics he does playing a few friendlies in America.

This is the Olympics in Paris!

A chance to stand with Henry and Mbappe with a medal!

An opportunity to become immortal!

To create a legacy that will last forever!

If it’s good enough for Mbappe!

Dan

