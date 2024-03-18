Arsenal should allow Saliba the chance of a gold medal in Paris with Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is about to ask Arsenal for a huge favour and the Gunners might disappoint the greatest player in their history.
The irony being that in the same week that Ben White is being criticised for turning down international selection, William Saliba might be asked to do the same thing.
Henry is the current manager of France Under 21’s and has been asked to take charge of Les Bleus at this Summer’s Paris Olympics.
Along with Football President Philippe Diallo the hosts are trying to put together as strong a squad as possible.
Criteria for selection is being aged 23 or younger with three senior players allowed.
With the eyes of the World on their country you can understand why France want their 18-man squad to be as star studded as possible. Hence why they are being coached by one of their biggest icons to play the sport.
Their national press believe that Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud are being touted as the over age talent who will be called up which gives you an idea how serious they are taking the tournament.
Mbappe might not be an option though if he moved to La Liga with Real Madrid confirming they will not be releasing any talent.
Clubs have that right as the Olympics is not recognised as a FIFA event, meaning there are zero laws making it mandatory for players to be released. It simply comes down to will the employer do the employee a favour.
Mbappe has the profile and personality to insist he’s representing his nation, but does Saliba?
The defender withdrew from the Tokyo Games, feeling 4 years ago it was better to have a preseason where he could impress his new manager.
Yet it’s asking to a lot of a 23-year-old to turn his back on a gold medal in your own Country. That’s something you could tell your grandchildren about. Don’t professional athletes dream about moments like this?
The sacrifice would be Arteta being without his centre back for the majority of our overseas tour and depending on the Final, not having him for the opening weekend of the season.
A lot of Gooners will see this purely from a self-interest point of view so I might be in the minority, but for the sake of a couple of fixtures, it feels wrong to deprive someone of a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Arteta preaches values and principles so surely he wouldn’t begrudge one of his players this amazing experience.
Long term it benefits us to have as many players as possible getting the taste of playing under high pressure and winning things?
We have a young dressing room who lack leadership and experience. The only way to get that mentality is to have players involved when the lights are on bright.
Saliba will certainly learn more at the Olympics he does playing a few friendlies in America.
This is the Olympics in Paris!
A chance to stand with Henry and Mbappe with a medal!
An opportunity to become immortal!
To create a legacy that will last forever!
If it’s good enough for Mbappe!
Dan
Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now
Not when we need him.
If Saliba wants to play let him, but he wasn’t too keen at the last Olympics in Tokyo, and managed to wriggle out. But on home soil he’ll probably be more interested.
I support Saliba on any decision he makes
‘We have a young dressing room who lack leadership and experience’ The only way to get that mentality is to have players involved when the lights are on bright.
The writer seems to forget Arsenal dressing room boasts Jorginho, world class Partey, Rice and the Big German, isn’t Saliba playing weekly in the best league in the world, and ŵhat brighter light can there be like European nights under the lights, eg April 9th when the German Champion comes to town.
The lad will be okay, am afraid your argument of lack of experience in the dressing room does not hold water.
Gunsmoke, The Olympics take place in July & August, long after our season’s finished, but there would be an overlap with Arsenal’s US tour.
The question being asked here is would he get better experience in a competitive U23 tournament than in pre season friendlies with his regular team mates.? I know what I think.
And what if Saliba decides he doesn’t want to go? Also, have Arsenal expressed an opinion that they don’t want Saliba to go, or is all this just speculation?
It’s only just come up these past couple of days GB.
I suppose Henry’s getting his squad options in early.
Saliba did get out of the Tokyo Olympic U23 squad, but playing in Paris may be a big plus for him this time.
We’ve also got the problems of Euro 24 players taking extended leave following their country’s participation in that tournament.