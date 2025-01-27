Arsenal should also think about selling some attackers not just buying a new one

Arsenal have been linked with several strikers in recent months as they look to bolster the attacking position in their squad. With Mikel Arteta at the helm, the Gunners are under increasing pressure to win silverware, as failure to do so could lead to significant questions about his future. Despite some strong performances, Arsenal are still a team that has not quite lived up to expectations, especially when it comes to their attack.
Arteta’s side, while performing well at times, have struggled with consistency, and one area that could be improved is their attacking force. Arsenal has been urged to invest in a new striker, yet they have not made such a move in at least two transfer windows. The club, which remains one of the most financially capable in European football, is in a position to strengthen its squad, but the need for a new striker may not be the only requirement.
Arsenal have indeed not consistently had a clinical forward this season. Kai Havertz has been guilty of missing numerous chances in matches, leading many to believe that signing a striker like Alexander Isak could solve the issue. However, focusing solely on a new striker ignores the fact that other attackers in the squad have also struggled to make a significant impact.
Since Bukayo Saka’s injury, the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have not been able to provide the same level of performance that fans have come to expect. While these players undoubtedly have talent, their inability to make decisive contributions to the team in recent weeks highlights a deeper issue within the squad. Arsenal’s attack as a whole has been underwhelming, and it’s clear that simply adding a new striker may not be enough to address the broader issues.
For a new striker to thrive at Arsenal, it may be necessary to replace or rejuvenate some of the current attackers in the squad. If the team remains in its current state, a potential signing like Isak, despite his impressive form at Newcastle, might struggle to find the same level of success at the Emirates. Without the necessary support from his fellow attackers, even a player of Isak’s calibre might find it difficult to perform at his best.
In conclusion, while a new striker could certainly improve Arsenal’s attack, the team’s problems appear to be more than just a lack of finishing ability. The Gunners need to ensure that their whole attacking unit is functioning as a cohesive force, otherwise, even a marquee signing could find it difficult to make an impact. Arsenal may need to focus not only on adding a new striker but also on getting the best out of their current attacking players to truly compete for top honours.
There are players we need to unload before we even contemplate selling the likes of Trossard, Martinelli and the injured Jesus.Players like Lokonga, Vieira,Zinchenko, Tomi,Jorjinho and perhaps Kwior, are all up for grabs as far as I am concerned.
We also need to sell players while they still have some value though. Out of those listed only Zinny and Kiwior can produce significant funds. It’s a good time for either one of Trossard or Martinelli to go and there’d for sure be a market for one of them to go at a good price. It’s better than them sitting on a bench until they lose all their value. Arsenal do this far too many times and never sell when the iron is still hot.
Not trying to keep Trossard would be close to madness imo.
Good afternoon, fellow Gooners and Gooneresses. I wholeheartedly agree with this article. I have forever stated I do not believe that Trossard is of suitable quality for any team with aspirations of winning the Premier League. He has most certainly put in some good performances and has done a job for the team but at 29/29 has reached his ceiling and will only decline from here. I see this as more than enough reason to look to offload him at the end of the season.
I am a big fan of Kai Havertz but realise my initial belief that he could go on to emulate RvP may have been somewhat optimistic. However, what Kai has in abundance is effort and it could be this that could ultimately see him perform something of a Joelinton type transition into a proper midfielder. Not one that tries to emulate Odegaard but a combative harasser of opponents in the Joelinton style. We can dream.
Gabriel Martinelli is a forward who were he playing in the 90s would have been a wide right midfielder whose sole responsibility was to beat his man and whip the ball in. Or he may have been a striker playing on the shoulder of his defender. He has the predatory instinct and finishing for it. Sadly, it’s 2025 and we now require more from our forwards. One cannot simply be a winger or it seems a striker. Therefore, Martinelli may have already grown to be the player he will always be. His tunnel vision leaves little room for anything else and I don’t see us transitioning to a good old fashioned 442 to play to his strengths at the expense of everyone and everything else.
Gabriel Jesus is a wonderful footballer but suffers from his own abilities. His greatest attribute is his effort. Pep once described him as the best defender at City and you can see it in the way he plays. Unfortunately for Jesus his best position is RW and for all his wonderful talent he is never going to displace Saka. Should we sell him? I don’t think so. I think when fit he should be dove-tailed with Saka to enable both to always be 100% for all games and not just run them both into the ground with 60+ games of 90 mins every season.
I don’t think I really need to comment on Bukayo Saka or Martin Odegaard. These are players you build a team around not manage to fit into an arbitrary system. The system we currently operate works for the most part with Saka benefitting from Havertz’ selfless work up front.
Arteta has a lot of work to do. This squad has overachieved for the last 2 seasons, benefitting largely from a well coached system orientated style where everyone knows their roles and allowing for players such as Saka and Odegaard to have an element of freedom within that system.
The need for a striker is obvious but one needs to be found to compliment this group not come in and wreck was has worked well for at least 2 seasons. I believe Jonathan David best suits this necessity but we will see. The manager has his heart set of Sesko for whatever reason, even though David has outscored him this season and is an Arsenal fan.
I forgot to include Nwaneri in this lengthy comment that should have been an article. I believe Nwaneri has more than demonstrated his qualities and ability to fill in for Saka to a very high standard. I think this may be his best position, at least for the time being, as it allows him to fully express his skills. In time he could well emulate Foden in his adeptness to play both on either wing and as primary playmaker.