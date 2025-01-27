Arsenal should also think about selling some attackers not just buying a new one

Arsenal have been linked with several strikers in recent months as they look to bolster the attacking position in their squad. With Mikel Arteta at the helm, the Gunners are under increasing pressure to win silverware, as failure to do so could lead to significant questions about his future. Despite some strong performances, Arsenal are still a team that has not quite lived up to expectations, especially when it comes to their attack.

Arteta’s side, while performing well at times, have struggled with consistency, and one area that could be improved is their attacking force. Arsenal has been urged to invest in a new striker, yet they have not made such a move in at least two transfer windows. The club, which remains one of the most financially capable in European football, is in a position to strengthen its squad, but the need for a new striker may not be the only requirement.

Arsenal have indeed not consistently had a clinical forward this season. Kai Havertz has been guilty of missing numerous chances in matches, leading many to believe that signing a striker like Alexander Isak could solve the issue. However, focusing solely on a new striker ignores the fact that other attackers in the squad have also struggled to make a significant impact.

Since Bukayo Saka’s injury, the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have not been able to provide the same level of performance that fans have come to expect. While these players undoubtedly have talent, their inability to make decisive contributions to the team in recent weeks highlights a deeper issue within the squad. Arsenal’s attack as a whole has been underwhelming, and it’s clear that simply adding a new striker may not be enough to address the broader issues.

For a new striker to thrive at Arsenal, it may be necessary to replace or rejuvenate some of the current attackers in the squad. If the team remains in its current state, a potential signing like Isak, despite his impressive form at Newcastle, might struggle to find the same level of success at the Emirates. Without the necessary support from his fellow attackers, even a player of Isak’s calibre might find it difficult to perform at his best.

In conclusion, while a new striker could certainly improve Arsenal’s attack, the team’s problems appear to be more than just a lack of finishing ability. The Gunners need to ensure that their whole attacking unit is functioning as a cohesive force, otherwise, even a marquee signing could find it difficult to make an impact. Arsenal may need to focus not only on adding a new striker but also on getting the best out of their current attacking players to truly compete for top honours.