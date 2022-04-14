Arsenal have been linked with moves to sign Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata and Arthur who are all currently playing regularly for Juventus, but neither of the latter pair should be considered.

All three have a number of negatives, although the biggest downfall of the Argentine forward is his injury record. Dybala is the only player of the three who I want to see any solid interest being shown in as he is the one who I think would improve our starting eleven. His inevitable absences means that he would likely have to be considered as our second striker, and I dread to think that we could be considering going into the new season with Juve’s failed pairing of him and Morata as our two main options.

While the Spaniard has regularly been considered highly in many circles, with many clubs willing to pay large fees to land him since he broke through at Real Madrid initially, his goal record has never been amazing, and since last season he missed large chunks of the season with varying health issues also.

Prior to the January window, Morata and Dybala were the Old Lady’s favoured options in attack, and the pairing was mediocre to say the least. Moments of magic from Paulo would win matches, but there was nothing to tell me that the partnership was something that I would want to see at the Emirates, and there was little to tell me that Morata should be the man to lead our attack alone either.

Arthur is another player who I have watched extensively at Juve, and while he hasn’t featured heavily in Turin this term due to an injury over the summer, he has never proved to be worth anything close to the fee that they supposedly paid Barcelona to land him. He may well have plenty of potential and the makings of a player, but at 25 years-old he should be much more of a ready-made player than he is. The word inconsistent would be an understatement for what I’ve seen from him, and I struggle to understand why any serious club would be willing to build a team around him.

Dybala would be a great signing if we could land him for free, but as for the rest, I beg you Edu, just don’t…

Patrick