Arsenal should avoid signing another Chelsea old boy

Arsenal reported being keen on signing Chelsea star Willian.

Arsenal is apparently interested in signing 31-year-old Chelsea forward Willian and some reports are claiming that the Arsenal board are actively pushing for a move for the Brazilian.

However, it is also being reported that Willian will only sign for Arsenal if they qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Well, regardless of whether we qualify for Europe’s elite competition or not I am of the opinion that Mikel Arteta should avoid signing another Chelsea player the wrong side of 30.

For starters, Willian is not a world-class player by any metric, he is a decent player for sure and does a job for the Blues but he is hardly a game-changer that has the ability to open up defences at will.

Willian scores the odd good goal and he does find the back of the net at crucial times but it is a rarity, he has five goals and five assists this season in the Premier League, not a bad return but not exactly the sort of figures that set the world alight either.

There was a reason that Chelsea allowed David Luiz go and the same reason will apply to Willian, basically, Chelsea does not think they are good enough in the years to come, so why are these sort of Chelsea rejects good enough for Arsenal all of a sudden?

I understand that Willian would be available on a free transfer but is that where our club is at right now, signing rejects on the wrong side of 30 from one of our closest rivals? They must be laughing their heads off at Stamford Bridge.

Arteta can do much better than Willian, Chelsea signed Hakim Ziyech and that shows their intent, offload the old less performing players and replace with far more exciting young talent.

Arsenal should be doing the same.