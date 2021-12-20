Arsenal should avoid this swap deal unless wage demands are lowered (Opinion)

The latest rumour is one including a potential swap deal involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey, but I think Arsenal should be reluctant to make such an agreement with Juventus.
I love the Welsh midfielder as much as the next guy, but rumours that the Old Lady could be willing to allow him to leave for free are telling. Rambo could well be welcomed back to the Emirates by the fans, but the reality is that the wage he is currently receiving in Turin makes him an unattractive prospect to consider.
A team like Newcastle could well look to break their wage structure in order to begin their build to become a serious club, but unless he is willing to take a wage reduction, I see no point.
While I believe Ramsey could improve our side, the fact remains that he is injured more than he is not, and with him turning 31 in the coming days, the outlay isn’t one we are likely to be able to offset by a future sale either.
While FourFourTwo claims that the swap deal could well become a reality, I simply cannot see it. It may not be the best idea to let all your experienced players leave without replacing them, but this just seems too far out of our current transfer policy to believe there is any truth in it.
Do you believe we should consider the return of Ramsey?
Patrick
Absolutely not!
No No No. Not even if he would play for free.
The wages of top players are crazy.In time to come they will bankrupt most clubs.
Can the top teams offer astronomical sums in five or ten years time?
Your guess is as good as mine
He’s an unattractive prospect regardless of wage demands.
Who would he replace?
-Xhaka??? MA is more likely to drop his own mother than him
-Partey? Ramsey won’t sit deep
-ESR or Ode, he’s not a CAM
No, we have too many central midfielders and Ramsey will only impede our young midfielders’ development. We’d better gamble on Moise Kean
Are you feeling ok?
Yes. Thanks for asking, but why did you ask
OT Spurs out of Conference League 🤣 but in all seriousness that gives them more rest unfortunately.
Conte has done well to steady the ship. They have 3 games in hand and are only 6 points behind us.
Man U have 2 games in hand and are only 5 points behind us.
In a word, no.
Ramsey no bcoz he had his chance to stay a gunner but thought he was moving to bigger and better , plus we have our midfield sorted, but the case of aubameyang I think the swap with Barcelona for osua Dembelle is much better if that could go on as Martinelli is defo our striker and always should have been with the goals he got when first joining we need a striker swap for a striker and Barca’s Dembelle is ideal for both clubs ,Ramsey turned his back and moved for free losing us cash, arsenal should just move on and forget the past in my oppion and Ramsey was part of it. His loss
They should just buy Aubameyang straight-up for cash. Even if it’s just £5M it’s fine but swapping one problem for another problem is not fixing anything!
Not even worth answering the phone. Too old, too injured, too costly in wages. Ramsey made his decision chasing that wage packet.
I firmly believe that the chance of us signing Ramsey,under any circumstance at all is between 0% and 0.2 %.
I say this, even though I am desperate to get Auba out of our club, ALMOST at any cost. A swap will definitely NOT happen.
I am reassured by the very many realistic and sensible posts above this one.
I only wonder why JA inhouse admins feel the need to write such a daft article, esp as PATRICK HIMSELF ADMITS IT WONT BE HAPPENING.
Still trying to figure out how Aaron would improve our squad 🤔
In what position would Ramsey fit? Smith Rowe, Odegard,Martinelli and Saka should have more play time together and Arsenal will have a wonderful attacking
Force. We need xhaka and Partey to train more, to shoot clinically on target and use their heads more. Or else that’s the department that needs a goal gether with long and surprise shots. Where will you fit Ramsey who left Arsenal when we needed him MOST?
He didn’t improve us when he was a better player than he is now … a no brainer … offer aubemayang and Pepe to Barca for Frankie de jong .. that would improve us
RAM…..WHO????????????
NEVER!!!!!
EVEN FOR FREE NEVER!!!
I’LL RATHER PREFER A STRAIGHT SELL OF AUBA……..WE DONT NEED ANOTHER DEAD WOOD….FOR CRYING OUT LOUD…WE ARE STILL YET TO GET RID OF THE ONES LEFT!!!
@RW1
RealTalk…
Patrick, I’m 100% with you here. If more players are needed should be under 25 years of age.
Never rated Ramsey and never will.
Average sweaty type of midfielder.
We dodged a bullet by not offering him a rumoured £250,00 a week deal.
@Goonster
Exactly.
Yeah, he gave us some cup goals. But on the regular, dude was bang average…
I think we should try and sign from the premier League, therefore, No to Ramsey’s return
That’s really limiting your choices and the club will be paying top money.
As for Aaron, he served us well and scored some memorable goals, giving 100% for the shirt.
He decided to move on and so should we.
Always welcome back at the club for what he did, but not as a player unfortunately.
Under the team rebuilding process circumstances that is ongoing currently at Arsenal who are laying emphaacy on recruiting young top quality new players to move the club out of the duldrom that they currently find themselves in in EPL. But If Aaron Ramsey rejoin Arsenal next Jan window, can he improves the team significantly enough to make an impact that will see the club makes the top-four place finish this season? Which is the main set target objective of the club to achieve it this season.