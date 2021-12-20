Arsenal should avoid this swap deal unless wage demands are lowered (Opinion)

The latest rumour is one including a potential swap deal involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey, but I think Arsenal should be reluctant to make such an agreement with Juventus.

I love the Welsh midfielder as much as the next guy, but rumours that the Old Lady could be willing to allow him to leave for free are telling. Rambo could well be welcomed back to the Emirates by the fans, but the reality is that the wage he is currently receiving in Turin makes him an unattractive prospect to consider.

A team like Newcastle could well look to break their wage structure in order to begin their build to become a serious club, but unless he is willing to take a wage reduction, I see no point.

While I believe Ramsey could improve our side, the fact remains that he is injured more than he is not, and with him turning 31 in the coming days, the outlay isn’t one we are likely to be able to offset by a future sale either.

While FourFourTwo claims that the swap deal could well become a reality, I simply cannot see it. It may not be the best idea to let all your experienced players leave without replacing them, but this just seems too far out of our current transfer policy to believe there is any truth in it.

Do you believe we should consider the return of Ramsey?

Patrick