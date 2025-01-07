Arsenal should be all over deals with financially stricken Barcelona

Arsenal may be missing a major transfer trick by not pursuing Barcelona forwards Dani Olmo and Raphinha this winter.

The Gunners need to bolster their attack if they are to maintain a title push in the second half of the season. To replicate last season’s incredible run of winning 16 out of their last 18 league games, their frontline needs to fire on all cylinders.

While Arsenal’s attack has delivered in moments this season, inconsistency has been an issue. Even before Bukayo Saka’s recent injury, there were murmurs that the team needed another quality winger and striker to sustain their momentum.

This is why Arsenal’s decision-makers should be circling Barcelona for their winter reinforcements.

Reports suggest Barcelona is open to parting ways with Raphinha. The Catalan giants are reportedly targeting Jamal Musiala or Arsenal-linked Nico Williams as part of their future rebuild. To fund this, they are prepared to offload the 28-year-old Brazilian, whom Arsenal came close to signing before his move to Barca.

Additionally, Barcelona appears to be on the verge of losing Dani Olmo as a free agent due to registration issues. This creates a golden opportunity for Arsenal to secure not just one, but two attacking talents.

Mikel Arteta recently said as quoted by ESPN: “Signings in January? If there’s something extraordinary on the market that we can afford and that will have a real impact on the team, we must always remain open to the possibility.”

If signing Raphinha and Olmo isn’t an extraordinary opportunity, then what is? These players not only bring the quality Arsenal needs but also offer versatility to slot into different roles. Raphinha could provide cover or competition for Saka on the right wing and even play as a right central midfielder (RCM). Meanwhile, Olmo could add creativity and dynamism to the left wing or as a left central midfielder (LCM).

Pairing these two signings with Gabriel Jesus, who is currently in brilliant form in front of goal, could transform Arsenal’s attack. The depth and quality they bring would allow the team to rotate effectively while maintaining a high level of performance in crucial fixtures.

With players like Saka and Martinelli already thriving, it’s time for Arsenal to complement their youthful exuberance with experienced, high-calibre players like Raphinha and Olmo. This double raid on Barcelona could give the Gunners the firepower they need to finish the season strong and finally secure the Premier League title.