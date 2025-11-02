Arsenal should be all over €150m swoop for Serie A star to take them up a level

What has been said about Rafael Leao should serve as perfect motivation for Arsenal to finally do what their fans have long expected – sign a top-class left winger in 2026.

For two consecutive summer windows, Arsenal have shown intent to strengthen that position, yet a deal has never materialised. Surely, 2026 must be the year they get it done.

So, who should Arsenal turn to? AC Milan’s explosive winger Rafael Leao could be the ideal fit. The Gunners were heavily linked with Leao during the 2025 summer transfer window but his pricetag was thought to be the main stumbling block.

Leao’s openness offers Arsenal a chance

According to Teamtalk, Leao would be “very open” to discussions if an English club makes a formal approach. His current release clause stands at €150 million, and although the fee is significant, Arsenal should be the club making that move.

At present, Mikel Arteta’s side is arguably the strongest Arsenal squad in years. Almost every position boasts two high-quality options, with a deep midfield and a defence full of versatility. The attack, too, has plenty of dynamism, but adding a true left-wing specialist could take this team to another level.

Summer 2026 – time for the marquee move

Given the level Arsenal are operating at, they can afford to take a calculated gamble next summer: one marquee signing, complemented by an opportunistic addition elsewhere, perhaps a midfield reinforcement with an eye on replacing Christian Nørgaard long term.

That marquee signing should be Leao.

As steep as the Portuguese international’s release clause may seem, if Arsenal are willing to break the bank, they can get him. The combination of a tempting offer from Arsenal and Leao’s willingness to move to England could make the difference.

While other elite clubs focus on Kenan Yildiz or Vinícius Júnior, Arsenal could quietly work on bringing Leao to North London. His flair, creativity and ability to turn a game on its head make him the type of player who excites fans and frustrates defenders in equal measure.

Leao could well be the final piece of Mikel Arteta’s puzzle – the signing that transforms this Arsenal side from contenders into champions.

Should Arsenal break the bank to bring Rafael Leao to the Emirates next summer, Gooners?

Or why even wait until summer? The January 2026 transfer window is looming large.

