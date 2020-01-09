Arsenal should be among the clubs fighting to sign James Madison and Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish and James Madison are arguably England’s best young midfield talents at the moment.

The duo has been impressive for their sides and it is not a surprise that most of the division’s top teams want to sign them.

I find it amusing that Arsenal hasn’t been linked with either player, these are the exact sort of players we should be targeting.

I know that Arsenal is struggling at the moment but it would not be too difficult for top players to desire to play for us.

We can hardly get better placing on the league table if we continue playing with the same players we have had since we started struggling.

Before Liverpool got out of mediocrity, they spent some good money to acquire the best talents that they could get and we can all see how they have now become a great team.

Jack Grealish may be a home town hero and he may have been linked with other top sides, but he would still consider it a privilege to play for Arsenal, likewise James Madison, the only problem I see is whether Arsenal’s board would be willing to splash the cash and beat others to their signing.

Grealish or Madison can be relied upon to lead Arsenal midfield into our next phase of dominance, getting either of them can help take all the attention from Mesut Ozil and perhaps, the German would return to his former best.