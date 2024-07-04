Arsenal should be checking out this 30m-rated ever-present Netherland’s midfielder

If one thing is definite about our Arsenal’s summer plans, it is that they will recruit a talented midfielder this summer who is as good as Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice to play alongside our midfield pairing next season.

So, who could the midfielder be?

It my opinion it should be Tijjani Reijnders. We’ve been linked with a number of elite midfielders, but I’m amazed we’re not looking into AC Milan midfielder Reijnders, who is valued by tranfrmkt at just 30m euros.

After impressing with Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, Reijnders earned a move to AC Milan in 2023. In his first season in Milan, he quickly established himself as a main man, featuring in 51 games and scoring four goals.

For those who were unfamiliar with his game, the Euros have provided an excellent opportunity for him to break onto the scene. He has played in every game for the Netherlands, and while at it, he continues to impress. His progressive ability, whether through line breaks or slick carries, would be beneficial to a title-challenging team.

After watching him play for the Netherlands in recent weeks, I am certain that, given a better atmosphere, he might compete at a world-class level.

Why should we want him at Emirates Stadium? Tijjani Reijnders, in my opinion, would fit in perfectly with the Arsenal midfield. His passing, carrying, and control would be impressive to witness alongside Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard. He could be the missing link in Arteta’s engine room.

Peter Rix

