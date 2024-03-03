Arsenal should be favourites to sign top young Serie A star

Following recent reports linking Joshua Zirkzee to Arsenal, there is an interesting update on the club’s efforts to sign the Dutch striker.

Milan Live has shared an update on AC Milan’s search for a top striker, mentioning that Bologna forward Zirkzee is among their targets.

Even so, they mention that there is a hurdle in Rossoneri’s attempt to secure the former Bayern Munich player’s signature. The challenge is reported that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspurs, and Manchester United are the most active in the race for the 22-year-old.

That update makes it clear that three Premier League teams are in the running for Zirkzee.

Arsenal should consider making a compelling preposition about the Serie A striker and his entourage if they think he is the right fit for their team. They can also anticipate their almost guaranteed spot in next season’s Champions League, and their resurgence to be in the league title conversation will make them appealing.

Spurs and Manchester United are both vying for a top-four finish; there’s a chance they may both miss it. Whoever of the two qualifies for the Champions League could have a shot in the Zirkzee race. Zirkzee should aspire to play in the Champions League so surely Arsenal would be favourites for his signature.

He has scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in all competitions this season. While his statistics may not grab attention, those who have watched him are confident he has a great future ahead of him.

The team that signs the Bologna man will definitely be getting a striker with great potential.

Arsenal could benefit from a clinical striker, as Erling Haaland has always shown in Manchester City’s attack. The festive fixtures and the defeat against FC Porto in the UCL round of 16 highlighted this need. Hopefully they acquire one; Joshua Zirkzee is definitely a fantastic option.

Darren N

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…