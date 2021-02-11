Arsenal should be following Chelsea’s blueprint for success

Should the Arsenal board take an Abramovich approach?

So, with the inconsistencies of managers holding down a job nowadays, it is clear to see that we won’t as Arsenal fans ever get to see another long term Arsene Wenger reign, those days are long gone!

But as Arsenal fans, we deserve only the best manager to move our club forward, but, and I say this lightly, it is not always the managers fault. Then again, if the manager is responsible for picking the team that goes out week in week out, and if he is responsible for putting across instructions and tactics that don’t work out, then surely he should be the first to go out the door right?

I am not saying I want Arteta to be sacked, but turn your minds back to the awful run we went on where we failed to win in what, seven games, and yet Arteta was still Arsenal manager the morning after and even to this day. Look at Chelsea who went on a bit of a poor run, yet are still in the FA Cup, the Champions League and were higher than Arsenal in the league at the point of dismissal. What did they do? They said goodbye to Frank Lampard and brought in a replacement. Yet Arteta, who had an even worse run and had been dumped out of the FA Cup a year after winning it, was still backed by the board and is still Arsenal manager.

As much as I loved and still do love Arsene Wenger and always will, it was clearly a downside of the club, backing a manager that failed to bring in a trophy in nine years, and then when the going got tough they got rid of him after 22 years at the helm. Whereas Chelsea, have sacked more managers over the years then I have had hot dinners, and barring the last few years have been successful both domestically and in Europe.

So, for the Arsenal board, why not take note on how to run your club, invest financially, and if things are going wrong, change it quick, otherwise this club will be at risk of relegation sooner rather than later! Gooners?

Shenel Osman