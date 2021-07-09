Arsenal should be laughing at such a small bid for Smith-Rowe

A Big Club Don’t Sell Smith Rowe To Aston Villa by Dan

Of all the made-up rumours traditional for this time of the year, I refuse to see any credibility that Arsenal are considering any offer from Smith Rowe.

The latest talk is the club are strongly considering a 32 million bid from Aston Villa with a strong resale clause.

The Gunners were (with Man United) England’s worst affected due to 15 months without match day revenue and now don’t have any income from European Football.

Based on that knowledge it would make sense for the club to balance the books by cashing in on an asset.

But equally a business has to think of their PR.

The Kroenke Family continue to insist they have the ambition for us to return to our previous levels. They would struggle to continue that stance if they sold one of their best youngsters for just 32 million!

The only hope some Gooners have left is the talent we have produced.

It would take a figure too good to turn down for supporters to understand letting the 20-year-old leave.

A sum financially irresponsible to say no to. That number is a lot bigger than 32 million.

It’s not like the midfielder will be putting any pressure on to force a move to Villa Park.

This isn’t a Man City or Chelsea who can better the Englishman’s salary and chances of silverware.

In North London since the age of 10 he’s not going to walk away from that connection for a mid-table club.

Aston Villa wouldn’t be able to worry any of the other ‘top six’ sides regarding taking their best players.

Like us they don’t play in the Champions or Europa League and can’t offer a bigger wage then us.

So this only happens if Arsenal choose the money over what’s best for the squad. Even for them, this would be going too far.

To be a big club you think and act like a big club.

Aston Villa would be laughed out of Man United’s and Liverpool’s office is they bid 32 million for their best talent. I truly believe Arsenal will do the same.

If not, then we can’t call ourselves a big club.

Dan