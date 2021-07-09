Arsenal should be laughing at such a small bid for Smith-Rowe

A Big Club Don’t Sell Smith Rowe To Aston Villa by Dan
Of all the made-up rumours traditional for this time of the year, I refuse to see any credibility that Arsenal are considering any offer from Smith Rowe.
The latest talk is the club are strongly considering a 32 million bid from Aston Villa with a strong resale clause.
The Gunners were (with Man United) England’s worst affected due to 15 months without match day revenue and now don’t have any income from European Football.
Based on that knowledge it would make sense for the club to balance the books by cashing in on an asset.
But equally a business has to think of their PR.
The Kroenke Family continue to insist they have the ambition for us to return to our previous levels. They would struggle to continue that stance if they sold one of their best youngsters for just 32 million!
The only hope some Gooners have left is the talent we have produced.
It would take a figure too good to turn down for supporters to understand letting the 20-year-old leave.
A sum financially irresponsible to say no to. That number is a lot bigger than 32 million.
It’s not like the midfielder will be putting any pressure on to force a move to Villa Park.
This isn’t a Man City or Chelsea who can better the Englishman’s salary and chances of silverware.
In North London since the age of 10 he’s not going to walk away from that connection for a mid-table club.
Aston Villa wouldn’t be able to worry any of the other ‘top six’ sides regarding taking their best players.
Like us they don’t play in the Champions or Europa League and can’t offer a bigger wage then us.
So this only happens if Arsenal choose the money over what’s best for the squad. Even for them, this would be going too far.
To be a big club you think and act like a big club.
Aston Villa would be laughed out of Man United’s and Liverpool’s office is they bid 32 million for their best talent. I truly believe Arsenal will do the same.
If not, then we can’t call ourselves a big club.
Be Kind in The Comments
Dan
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
The great Arsenal is falling
Iwobi was around 30 M and the old Walcott was around 20 M, so Smith-Rowe should’ve cost more than that. If Villa really want another right-footed CAM, they should’ve bid for Aouar whose price has dropped to 20 M
However, Smith-Rowe’s value won’t always be high, depending on his fitness and his performance in the upcoming season. If you remember about the hype around Max Meyer/ Jack Wilshere and their unemployments today, we can say nobody is unsellable
Good right-footed CAMs aren’t rare and I believe Arsenal will budge if Villa offer us 50 M. Before that happens, we need to complement Smith-Rowe with a different midfielder type
Arsenal should offer him a good contract and he should sign it ASAP. Aston villa are becoming annoying.
I think he’s waiting to see whether Aouar, Sabitzer or Maddison comes or not
Arsenal should offer him a contract he’s worth. Saka is on 30k he should be around that too. His fitness is a really hi g concern and if he wants to be here he should sign or if a better offer comes in 50million and above I’d sell.
Why do players show this disloyalty to clubs that have helped them in time past? I believe he’s doing it to see who the club brings in in the no 10 role. He should not be scared and sign the thing…
Arsenal have made stupider bids, so I don’t take any consolation in what this article is trying to say. ESR should be beeming, how many players who have only completed a dozen or so starts are currently valued so highly. And not yet 21. The persistence of Villa is a real threat. They are doing everything that Arsenal have failed to do, target a player of the future and demonstrate that they can offer him something which his club hasn’t been able to put a lid on yet.
WHAT ARE THEY SMOKING AT VILLA PARK?
Arsenal are teasing Villa. It’s all good
for ESR as it will bump up his wages when it comes to him signing his new contract with Arsenal and Arsenal get an idea of how much another club value our player in financial terms. All credit to the ambition of Villa but they will aren’t anywhere near Arsenal in terms of size, stature and history, and won’t be any time soon. Everyone knows ESR is a gooner through and through. He’s going nowhere.
£100m and they can take ESR. I’m sure every fan would understand the sale too. But this isn’t reality. No one will bid that for him, so unless Villa is ready to make such an astronomical offer they should make more judicial use of their transfer window. ESR to Villa (especially for £32m🙄) isn’t even within the realms of any known reality.
Perfect to the point Dan. What worries me most is how come such a bidding move started in the first place. Was there some inside information that ESR might leave for the right offer from Villa and anyway Villa is not City or Chelsea to offer handsome salary with CL football assured, or is it that Villa are just testing Arsenal’s resolve and hoping Arsenal fall prey. Either way we must act like a big club and keep hold of our big assets because money does not define success and no amount of money can substitute the success of the player and the Club.
If Arsenal let ESR go for any money, I am done with Arteta and Edu. It will prove to me that they don’t understand the fabric of Arsenal and what great sides of the past were built on.
Could you imagine selling Rocky, Tony Adams, Paul Davis, Michael Thomas in the mid 80s because they were just breaking through and you saw intrinsic value by selling them to a rival club.
Arteta is under enough pressure as it is. He sure shouldn’t alienate more of the fan base by selling one of our best young players. I have no doubt were it not for injuries ESR would now be at a similar stage to Saka in his development.
The worst thing about it, he is a self confessed gooner. What message is that to other youngsters who may support Arsenal and want to live the dream. IMO It would just make them feel like a commodity rather than a player.
You dont sell your best young players!