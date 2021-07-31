Arsenal should be looking at these attacking midfielders who fit the transfer model (Opinion)

Arsenal are supposedly interested in a deal to sign James Maddison from Leicester City this summer, with Sky Sports claiming a deal would cost in excess of £70 Million, which surely means there are much better viable options that we should be looking at.
Following the Coronavirus pandemic, finances of many clubs have been pushed to their limits, and naturally transfer fees and negotiations over moves are much more stringent at present.
With that in mind, the selling of major assets from some of Europe’s biggest clubs is now a necessity, while many Premier League clubs retain strength thanks to the division’s favourable TV deals and rich owners.
Arsenal certainly appear to be stretching their financial muscle this summer, spending in excess of £75 Million on Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White at this early point in the window, and are still looking to continue to build a squad worthy of bridging the gap on our rivals higher up in the table.
After splashing around £50 Million on Ben White, we are now believed to be targeting an attacking midfielder for a fee in excess of that of the English defender, with the likes of Lautaro Martinez and Maddison believed to be on our radar, but there must be better options who suit our recent transfer policy of buying young players with the potential to become world stars, and there are a number of others who should be on our radar.
Some relatively untested young prospects that are worth looking at are Thiago Almada, who is currently playing regularly in Argentina, and Florian Wirtz who is enjoying his role in Germany.
The latter would be my favoured option, having proven himself worthy of a regular role for Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, but his tender age definitely raises question marks on whether this would be the right time for him to move on, although I would love to see him come in and rival Smith Rowe in behind the striker.
Christopher Nkunku, Nicolo Zaniolo, Martin Odegaard and the lesser-known Nikola Vlasic are players who should all be considered realistic targets however. The latter is currently plying his trade in Russia with CSKA Moscow, scoring 11 goals and picking up five assists in only 26 league outings last term, and at the age of 23, he still has plenty of scope for progression.
Zaniolo’s injury record is no doubt a major red flag, which could leave us with Nkunku and Odegaard, who have both been strongly linked with a move to us in recent windows, especially with the latter having enjoyed a very impressive short-term loan at the Emirates earlier in 2021.
I struggle to believe that any of these players are likely to cost in excess of £60 Million, and I dare say that each has a higher ceiling of potential to meet than the likes of Maddison.
Who would be you pick to come in and and bolster our number 10 role?
Patrick
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
We need to improve in midfield at least if we are to fight for top 4. Im happy we’ve strengthened defense but that won’t be enough
PATRICK, were it up to me, Id choose Maddison above all the others you list and by a distance , as he is top Prem proven.
But as a realist, I KNOW Kroenke will not let us pay his huge fee, so I disregard him as a possibility. Seems to me that MA is determined to get Odegaard as his real choice, though I do not understand why TBH, as he lacked much when on loan, IMO.
HE WAS GOOD IN JUST TWO GAMES AND NOTHING SPECIAL IN ALL THE OTHERS AND I DO NOT SEE HIM AS A KEY INFLUENTIAL PLAYER IF WE WERE TO BUY HIM.
BUT I DO think we will get him and far cheaper than is being suggested too, given RM’s financial troubles.
Maddison please
If we end this window with most of the dead wood inc xhaka kolasinac willian and kolasinac still on the books and having failed to bring in a quality AM it’s going to be another stop go season hovering around 7th place and hoping others above us will stumble … as for the attacking option … would be happy with aouer or silva if grealish sidelines him or even isco .. smith Rowe may end up being a quality option but he’s not there yet …
Nkunku, he’s the right age (23) and can play anywhere in the attack. So he would allow Arteta to rotate the front line, as needed. He has also provided 11 goals 19 assists in 40 starts over two seasons at Leipzig.
I believe Arteta wants a left-footed AM to complement our right-footed AMs, hence the rumors about Odegaard as our number one priority. Having too many right-footed AMs like Maddison and Aouar will only limit our tactical options, because we’ve got plenty of that player type
So we had better sign Martin Odegaard, Bernardo Silva, Thomas Lemar, Matheus Pereira, Lucas Paqueta, Nicolo Zaniolo or Antonin Barak. I know some of those players aren’t appealing because they are slow and they don’t produce many goals or assists, but they’re essential in making diagonal passes during an overloading situation