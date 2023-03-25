Arsenal should beat Tottenham Women easily today – but “we need to be humble”

Beating Tottenham Hotspurs just seems inevitable for Gooners, and they will take no excuses if their favourite Arsenal Women’s team fails to do so. Today, Jonas Eidevall and his Conti Cup Winners are set to visit their North London rivals, the Spurs.

As we already discussed, Spurs are not a match for this Arsenal team, but even if we say so, a football match can go either way. Considering it’s a derby, for 90 minutes, Arsenal need to concentrate on their opponents, give them the respect they deserve, and hopefully bag another win.

Jonas Eidevall believes his team is fired up to deal with their opponents this weekend before they turn attention to thrashing Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals at the Emirates this coming week.

“We need to treat the whole Tottenham team as a threat. We need to be humble, we need to do our very best tomorrow in order to give us the best chance to win,” said Eidevall via Arsenal.com.

A win over Spurs could help push the Gunners up to second in the WSL standings as championship rivals Chelsea and Manchester City square off this weekend. The title battle is far from over for Eidevall.

“We go for every game and try to do our very best to try to win every game. That’s our focus for the rest of the season.”

Arsenal still have a lot to play for, and winning game after game is the way forward to making a real challenge for the WSL title.

Starting today against our local rivals….

Spurs v Arsenal Kicks off at 3pm UK and is live on SkySports

Come On You Gooner Women!

Michelle Maxwell

