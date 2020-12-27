Arsenal should cash-in on Folarin Balogun in January (Opinion)

Folarin Balogun appears no closer to agreeing terms with Arsenal on a new contract, so the club should cut their losses and concentrate their time on other youngsters.
The young American forward has impressed when given his chance to feature in the first-team, and while he is exciting to see don our famous red and white, why should we give him the time of day?
Yes, Balogun does look like he has what it takes to make his mark for the senior side in the near future, but if he isn’t willing to wait for his chances like everyone else, and wont sign a new deal, why should we keep him?
We have the opportunity to sell him in the coming window, and I don’t see why we should overlook the opportunity.
Liverpool are claimed to be holding an interest in signing the 19 year-old, and we will be powerless to stop such a move if he makes it to the end of the season without signing a new deal, and I would hate to see such a thing happen.
Teams in the Bundesliga are claimed in The Athletic as an enticing option for the young forward, and surely it would be better to have a say in his next destination, even if we cannot persuade him to stay at the Emirates.
Now I know most of you want nothing more than to see him break into the first-team and prove his worth, but if he is as far from signing a new deal with the club that is being reported, then I don’t see why we should allow him to hold the club to ransom, nor do we want to see him stab us in the back by joining a rival either.
Do you think a sale next month would be best for all concerned? Does he deserve to be playing regularly for the senior? Possibly ahead of Nketiah?
Patrick
Dont underStand why we won’t sell him with a buy back option.
Its clear he wants to stay but can’t come to terms with the contract. So if he moves away, does well, we should be able to buy him back and then offer the lucrative contract he’s after.
Sell him if he doesn’t want to extend. We’ve had similar strikers like Benik Afobe/ Chuba Akpom and they’re still struggling
We need a unique attacker that makes us able to change our plan in the second halves of the games, not another jack-of-all-trades. Abraham was the second best in aerial duels last night with 8 duels/ 6 won and the second most productive shooter with 3 shots/ 1 on target
Christmas wish would be keeping Balogun and shipping out Nketiah. Balogun has good touch, composure, finishes well, and links & assists.
Everything Nketiah is not. How he still gets chances is shocking; scandalous how he plays ahead of Balogun.
Perhaps Balogun was deserving of more chances; but it’s in his own hands now.