Arsenal should definitely try for more Man City players this summer, especially Gundogun

There are numerous reasons why Arsenal returned to compete for the Premier League title last season after years of being out of contention The arrival of Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus is one of them. Last summer, the two Manchester City boys arrived and simply drove Arteta’s Arsenal project to the next level.

They empowered the Gunners to challenge for the Premier League title but Arsenal fell short following a dismal run towards the end of the season that saw them finish second. Arteta now has a significant summer ahead of him, one in which he can make some adjustments to his team to be ready to steal the Manchester City crown next season.

Given the success of Arsenal’s raid on Manchester City in the 2022–23 season, one would wonder, “Why can’t Arteta return to City for another Zinchenko or Jesus signing?” I’m not sure about you, but I’d encourage the Arsenal manager to take his search for quality summer additions back to Manchester City.

Arteta is said to already be interested in two players: Joao Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan. Regarding the two, I have a feeling that Gundogan is more likely to join Arsenal than Cancelo because the Gunners already have options for his positions when Zinchenko and Tomiyasu return to fitness.

Let’s say Arsenal signs Gundogan, whose brace helped Manchester City beat their rivals Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup, to set up a Community Shield clash with Arsenal.

So, if his Man City steal is not followed by Cancelo’s, who else should Arteta attempt to sign at City?

Aymeric Laporte is another player Arsenal could steal from City to bolster their defence. The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from Etihad; why not recruit him with Gundogan and give Arteta two seasoned talents to steer his project to glory?

