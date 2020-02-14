Arsenal is set to have a busy transfer window when the next one comes around.

The Gunners have struggled at the back for much of this season and it was understandable that they signed two defenders last month.

Both players were signed on loan for the next six months, but Arsenal’s problems at the back have been there for too long and I think it is time that they find a permanent solution to them.

Arsenal will be signing some players next summer but I reckon that the most important player they must sign is Dayot Upamecano.

The Frenchman can become Arsenal’s Virgil van Dijk, that is how big a talent I think he is.

The news that he won’t be signing a new deal at Leipzig excites me and I hope he ends up at the Emirates, here are some reasons why.

The player has the speed, mind and physique to thrive in England. His game against Bayern Munich last weekend showed that he is already competing at the highest level.

Upamecano also has the calmness that most Arsenal defenders including David Luiz lack and having such a calming influence at our defence is important at the moment.

I know that several teams will be looking to sign him, but we have to do whatever it takes to bring him to the Emirates.

Imagine a central defence of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano, that could be a partnership that lasts for a decade and would create the foundation for Arsenal to go on and become title challengers once again.

An article from Ime