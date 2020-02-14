Arsenal is set to have a busy transfer window when the next one comes around.
The Gunners have struggled at the back for much of this season and it was understandable that they signed two defenders last month.
Both players were signed on loan for the next six months, but Arsenal’s problems at the back have been there for too long and I think it is time that they find a permanent solution to them.
Arsenal will be signing some players next summer but I reckon that the most important player they must sign is Dayot Upamecano.
The Frenchman can become Arsenal’s Virgil van Dijk, that is how big a talent I think he is.
The news that he won’t be signing a new deal at Leipzig excites me and I hope he ends up at the Emirates, here are some reasons why.
The player has the speed, mind and physique to thrive in England. His game against Bayern Munich last weekend showed that he is already competing at the highest level.
Upamecano also has the calmness that most Arsenal defenders including David Luiz lack and having such a calming influence at our defence is important at the moment.
I know that several teams will be looking to sign him, but we have to do whatever it takes to bring him to the Emirates.
Imagine a central defence of William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano, that could be a partnership that lasts for a decade and would create the foundation for Arsenal to go on and become title challengers once again.
An article from Ime
Mari Saliba Holding Luis and Socritis will be the 5 CBs next season. Mustafi will be sold for 23m and Auba for 50m. That money will go toward Saliba installments and paying Pepe Laca Ozils and Mkhis salaries. We will buy two 5M young French players as future replacements for Ozil and Mkhi . We can’t afford to replace Auba but we will be told Pepe Laca Martinelli and Nketiah are eñough with the addition of another 5m young unknown French striker.
In fact young 5m French players is the Arsenal transfer policy now.
For reasons of underperformance and refused contract renewals, I would sell:
Özil, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Mustafi. Should give us a healthy 180m.
Also Mkhitaryan and Elneny for 20-30m.
I’d sell more but let’s face it, even getting rid of 5 first team players will be tough.
Apparently Timo Werner’s contract has a release clause set at £51m. If the big boys don’t get him first (Bayern, Pool), we should do everything in our powers to get him. 51m for him is a steal. Pool has Firmino and Bayern has Lewa firing. Does Werner want to go there on the bench? We can offer him 200k a week to fend off interest from other clubs.
Snap up free agents Meunier and SANTI! Cazorla can teach Willock a thing or 2 and could work as the missing link between starting an attack from defense. Currently our midfield is too defensive.
That Pape Gueye feller looks very promising player. For a £5m fee why not.
So for £5m, we’ve got players to occupy RB, CM and DM. We also need cover for Tierney, and Kolasinac should be sold because he won’t renew his contract either. We could go for someone like £30m Grimaldo, or someone with a lesser price tag. Shouldn’t be a problem.
Creativity is the main issue. Özil hasn’t been up for it, and I wouldn’t count on Mkhitaryan either. Therefore they heading for the exit. Ziyech is gone. Maybe we will play 4-3-3, without CAM? Then we could go for someone like Szoboszlai or Isco. Both apparently available. There would still be money left for a new CB AND some ranch money for our modest owner!
———– Leno
Meunier – Saliba – Luiz – Tierney
———— Gueye
——– Cazorla – Isco/Szoboszlai
Pepe – Werner – Martinelli
———- Martinez
Bellerin – Holding – Mavropanos – New LB
————– Guendouzi
——– Torreira – Willock
Nelson – Nketiah – Rashica/Everton/Buendia?
IMO Buendia is very underrated. Zero goals but 7 assists for basement boys. So he’s assisted third of Norwich’ goals.
3.5 dribbles per match
2.8 key passes
2.4 tackles
82% passing
6 MOTM awards!
Just realized he mainly plays RW, but has sometimes played on the left.
I fully concor with your opinion Dayot Upamecano is a must have player for Arsenal next season. We have to scrap the current defence and build it from scratch. Our current defence is made up of scraps picked and put together without any strategy as to how they can work together. It high time something is done.
Unfortunately fans waist time dreaming but the club hierarchy is more concerned about their profits. By the look of things, it’s very unlikely Arsenal will sign Upamecano.