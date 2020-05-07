Arsenal should end this Mkhitaryan saga by giving him a free transfer

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s move to AS Roma is becoming a drawn-out saga and I am not enjoying it, in fact, I am utterly bored with it.

The Armenian was hardly the type of player that Arsenal needed when he joined us in the first place, and his insistence on leaving now is the right thing for both parties.

I can understand that Arsenal wants to make some money off his sale especially as we need more money to make signings when the transfer window reopens.

But it is becoming annoying that AS Roma has the nerve to make any demands of us.

The Italians have just asked that we pay some of his wages so that they can complete the permanent transfer and I think that is just disrespectful.

The player may be unwanted at the Emirates, but he has been helpful to Roma and I think that the Italians ought to look to please us, not making such ridiculous demands.

However, what I want more than anything else is for us to end this saga as soon as possible.

I know that he will eventually move to Roma, and we are only delaying the inevitable.

I think it is time we move on from this saga and give him to the Italians for free. £10 million would hardly secure a top player in today’s market and taking his salary off our bill can help us land a good free agent who would be far more deserving.

An article by Ime