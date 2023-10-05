Arsenal should expect a hostile crowd when Russo returns to face Man United Women on Friday

Arsenal Women vs Manchester United preview

Arsenal Women look to face off against long time rivals Manchester United on Friday night at Leigh Sports Village. The game was previously meant to be played on Sunday the 8th of October but will now take place at primetime Friday night slot so it can be broadcasted nationally.

A game that’s seen as one of the biggest rivalries in English men’s football has recently boiled over into the women’s game and looks to be one of the biggest games of the season. With new Arsenal Women’s striker Alessia Russo returning to her old club for the first time, all eyes will be focused on her.

United have played a few more pre-season games than Arsenal, so will likely be a bit fitter and more used to working together. Coming away winners in their first WSL match of the season on the weekend, after scoring a late winner against Aston Villa, so will come into this clash with momentum and won’t be an easy game against them.

Our Arsenal Women unfortunately lost our first game of the season against Liverpool on the weekend, and will be looking to bounce back and get our season off to a better start. With plenty of new faces in the squad this season, we could see a few new players gracing the pitch. After a hard-fought match on the weekend Jonas Eidevall and his team will be hoping to show a lot more energy and composure as we face United away from home.

The atmosphere should be electric, with Arsenal Women being allocated 1,000 tickets for the away section that quickly sold out after they were released, the Arsenal Women’s fans should be in full voice. With a United crowd that feel “betrayed” by Russo joining Arsenal, we can expect a somewhat hostile atmosphere and a game full of energy.

A must-win for the Arsenal Women, after coming away from the first game defeated, we definitely have something to prove and not much feels better than beating Manchester United at their home. Arsenal Women will be looking to compete for the WSL title this season and with only 22 games throughout the season, every single match counts.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you excited for Friday night’s game?

Daisy Mae

