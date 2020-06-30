Arsenal should forget about Europe next season and think about a lasting rebuild

Arsenal is currently focused on ending this season in a European place. If the Gunners do achieve that, this season would be considered a successful one, and understandably so.

After making such a poor start and also suffering from all sorts of inconsistency, we would get by with a return to Europe and then hope for a better season next time.

However, I do believe focusing on a return to Europe instead of fixing our long-standing problems is just like applying bandages to our deep wounds.

Arsenal needs lasting changes and these changes can only come about if we take our time to rebuild our team and that includes looking at where we have gotten it wrong and try to fix that.

Rebuilding our team would come at a price and that includes not making it into Europe next season, but when it is done right, in a few years we would not just return to Europe, but we would be winning the Champions League.

I am tired of looking for quick success and that is what we have done for the last few years, what we need to do now is to make a plan to rebuild this team at whatever cost and have a solid base that brings us continuous success for years.

An article from Ime