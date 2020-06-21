Arsenal should forget our values and culture and think about winning

So much for Arsenal’s “value and culture” by Konstantin

Lovely Arsenal people I decided to write nothing after the Man City defeat because I didn’t see the point. Honestly I don’t see the point now either, but I’ll share an opinion anyway.

This is a dead team. They had more than than you usually have in the summer, yet some things never change. This club needs a mentality shift, sadly it has already happened. We’ve transformed into a banter mid-tabled club.

Emery was the players’ problem right? They kept mentioning it, but he’s gone and what’ve they done? The board promised they’d not let contracts run down again, yet here we are again with Auba and Saka.

This club should stop talking about values and culture and do something about results. Learn to defend perhaps? We have no clue what to do if we take the lead.

We’ve spent north of 150 million for Pepe, Auba and Laca, yet we cannot attack. Our midfield is utter garbage. It’s so sad, managers brought back Xhaka even though he flipped the fans off, and he is not good enough.

Aubameyang is about to leave and he’s playing with Willock, Nketiah and Nelson. No way are you convincing him to stay. This team needs a 3 year rebuild at least. He doesn’t have the time to wait that long.

Besides, the investment will not happen. We need a new defense, midfield and attack. Good luck with that. But we can’t leave Arteta out here.

Luiz sabotaged us at City, but what is Arteta’s excuse at Brighton? He’s been captain of this club, and he’s in this league for 15+ years. If you don’t know we can’t defend, you are not the man for this job.

I heard enough about “values and culture”. What about winning? We should’ve gotten a man whose capable of running a big club, (not that we are one) but we went cheap and it will cost us again.

Nothing of I loved about Arsenal is here today and I must say, nothing makes me think that change is on the horizon. You see, Chelsea brought Lampard, who also works with youngsters, but you can see a plan there and you know money will be spent where it’s needed.

I’m honestly too depressed. The season might as well have just finished for us, because I need a break again. In the last 3 years I watched Arsenal games hoping for the season to end, and I didn’t miss football while it was gone. And I know quite a few Arsenal fans who feel exactly the same. I’d love to hear what your thoughts are in the comments.

Konstantin Mitov