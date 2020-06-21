Arsenal should forget our values and culture and think about winning

So much for Arsenal’s “value and culture” by Konstantin
Lovely Arsenal people I decided to write nothing after the Man City defeat because I didn’t see the point. Honestly I don’t see the point now either, but I’ll share an opinion anyway.
This is a dead team. They had more than than you usually have in the summer, yet some things never change. This club needs a mentality shift, sadly it has already happened. We’ve transformed into a banter mid-tabled club.
Emery was the players’ problem right? They kept mentioning it, but he’s gone and what’ve they done? The board promised they’d not let contracts run down again, yet here we are again with Auba and Saka.
This club should stop talking about values and culture and do something about results. Learn to defend perhaps? We have no clue what to do if we take the lead.
We’ve spent north of 150 million for Pepe, Auba and Laca, yet we cannot attack. Our midfield is utter garbage. It’s so sad, managers brought back Xhaka even though he flipped the fans off, and he is not good enough.
Aubameyang is about to leave and he’s playing with Willock, Nketiah and Nelson. No way are you convincing him to stay. This team needs a 3 year rebuild at least. He doesn’t have the time to wait that long.
Besides, the investment will not happen. We need a new defense, midfield and attack. Good luck with that. But we can’t leave Arteta out here.
Luiz sabotaged us at City, but what is Arteta’s excuse at Brighton? He’s been captain of this club, and he’s in this league for 15+ years. If you don’t know we can’t defend, you are not the man for this job.
I heard enough about “values and culture”. What about winning? We should’ve gotten a man whose capable of running a big club, (not that we are one) but we went cheap and it will cost us again.
Nothing of I loved about Arsenal is here today and I must say, nothing makes me think that change is on the horizon. You see, Chelsea brought Lampard, who also works with youngsters, but you can see a plan there and you know money will be spent where it’s needed.
I’m honestly too depressed. The season might as well have just finished for us, because I need a break again. In the last 3 years I watched Arsenal games hoping for the season to end, and I didn’t miss football while it was gone. And I know quite a few Arsenal fans who feel exactly the same. I’d love to hear what your thoughts are in the comments.
Konstantin Mitov
I just don’t know what to say. We need to change everything. I’ll take Martinelli, Saka, Leno, Pepe and the guy, our player joining from the league then bring in replacements for rest and move on.
It is as if our players don’t know that we have to win matches. 1-0 on top and better and you could kill the game? Only to lose at tail end of the match? Annoying.
We could be 4-0 up and it wouldn’t make any difference, we always let a lead slip!!
I can’t even remember the last time going into a game, I felt 100% certain we were going to win! We’ve always got a brain fart amongst us, can’t defend for shiz, so no hope really!!
Don’t take s much on you. It is a game, they getting paid millions … Kroenke is killing Arsenal and no one can fight him anymore, Wenger gone!
Let’s get real, we have no coach but an assistant, any team sees it and beat us for that. He can’t put proper line up nor subs!
Can’t blame him for trying to help, he just not ready for such a club, must experiment in a lower table club as every coach done.
Cheapest option for Kroenke, saving 5M
You cannot compare Arteta to Lampard as they are poles apart Arteta was a small team chap hired 15 minutes before the closing of the transfer window, Lampard was a thoroughbred winner groomed by a young Mou, Anceloti, etc. and worked under pressure from demanding owners and coaches. Arteta had an easy life. Lampard dealt with player power better as he had the credentials as a winner. Arteta,s personality is that of a loser (ignore those FA cups)as he was as a useless side pass player
Arteta will be remembered as Pep’s assistant and nothing more. The board wanted a cheapo they got one. If Phil Brown was hired what would be your expectations.I had no expectations from day 1 so im not surprised but deeply hurt by the losses and they way the club accepted mediocrity.We blamed Emery, now everything is Crystal clear that the players are in power and there is no way of bringing them under control.Every won 3 EL with Seville, yet we all supported Ozil against Emery. History repeats. Reap what you sow.Enjoy top 10 trophy!
Arteta gets the benefit of the doubt from me, but Konstantin, I agree with everything else you say!!
Been a while since we had a KM article! I have a feeling there will many more on the way during the next month or so 😉😀
If we are going to turn this around next season, I feel we have to let go of our first team players, and keep only Leno, Tierney, Saka, Torreira (if he wants to stay), and Martinelli, and maybe Pepe (I think he could turn out good, and we’re paying too much for him anyways), and Guendouzi too (he has potential, and he shows heart, at least). The rest should be sold or released if they couldn’t be sold in the transfer window, and replace them with hungry, ambitious players. I feel only then will we see a change in the team’s mentality. The lack of urgency and stupid sideways passing is ingrained in this team already, and perhaps only hypnosis could help them get it out of their system.
Knowing Kroenke, he’ll definitely prefer looking for a hypnotist (just to save money), if he read this comment.