Arsenal should go all out for this “absolute bargain” at just £25m

Now the transfer window is open, I am sure there will be many big moves being announced, but there will be very few unveilings until the international break is over and the players have had theeir two week’s holiday, so please remember to be patient as every club likes to make a marquee announcement on Deadline Day if possible.

But going by all accounts (and looking at the bookies prices) Arsenal are very hot favourites to sign Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans this summer. Jesus is expected to be allowed to leave Man City for around £50m, which may or may not be a bargain as only time will tell, but according to Charles Watts, we should be able to get a super bargain price to bring in Tielemans. Watts told his personal podcast: “There’s talk from journalists in and around the Midlands that £25m might be enough.

“For me, that’s an absolute bargain for a player of Tielemans’ quality. If you can get him for £25m, then you just get it done as soon as possible.”

I can’t help but agree with Watts, and if Arteta can get both him and Jesus tied up as quickly as possible, it would be a fantastic start to our transfer window, and if we can get them both well integrated into the team before the season starts it will be a big boost for Arsenal fans.

The new 2021/22 EPL fixture list will be released on Thursday, and I hope we get an easier start than last season…

