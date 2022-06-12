Arsenal should go all out for this “absolute bargain” at just £25m

Now the transfer window is open, I am sure there will be many big moves being announced, but there will be very few unveilings until the international break is over and the players have had theeir two week’s holiday, so please remember to be patient as every club likes to make a marquee announcement on Deadline Day if possible.
But going by all accounts (and looking at the bookies prices) Arsenal are very hot favourites to sign Gabriel Jesus and Youri Tielemans this summer. Jesus is expected to be allowed to leave Man City for around £50m, which may or may not be a bargain as only time will tell, but according to Charles Watts, we should be able to get a super bargain price to bring in Tielemans. Watts told his personal podcast: “There’s talk from journalists in and around the Midlands that £25m might be enough.
“For me, that’s an absolute bargain for a player of Tielemans’ quality. If you can get him for £25m, then you just get it done as soon as possible.”
I can’t help but agree with Watts, and if Arteta can get both him and Jesus tied up as quickly as possible, it would be a fantastic start to our transfer window, and if we can get them both well integrated into the team before the season starts it will be a big boost for Arsenal fans.
The new 2021/22 EPL fixture list will be released on Thursday, and I hope we get an easier start than last season…
——————–
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – The JustArsenal Show: Should Arsenal make Saka our highest paid player?
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Tielemans isn’t a DM, I can’t even read this article because of that picture. If you play Tielemans in the DM position, you will pray for Xhaka
75 million on 2 players in their final 12 months of their Contracts does not seem like much of a bargain to me especially as Jesus is not even wanted at Man City ,unfortunately clubs know that we are going to pay more than we should have to because of the pathetic end to our season and screwing up getting CL football .
And having a midfield consisting of Xhaka Tielemans and Odegaard personally does not excite me one bit ,slow lumbering ,but good on the eye passing sideways endlessly but lacking pace and power which is something we have been missing for years.
DK I agree with your first paragraph. And as to your second para, NO team with XHAKA in it can possibly excite me.
Also agree we have lacked real pace and esp power, throughout the team ingeneral(though NOT every player but many) ever since around 2006.
In fact, ever since AW changed policy in favour of ditching physically powerful players in favour of nine/ten stone dwarfs, esp in midfield, plus weedy Bellerin of course.
Shame, can’t see Tielemans as A DM so which position does he play and honestly on him it’s a bargain but for Jesus I do agree with you
To me, Tielemans lost his spark, as soon as he left Anderlecht…IJS
It’s gonna be partey as DM with tielemans and odegaard as double 8.
I’d luv to see a Partey/Bossuma partnership in our midfield protecting our back 4 or 3 depending on what formation we choose to deploy. That protection would give our defenders and forwards confidence to impose themselves on games and reek havoc regardless of whom MA8 decides to field on the day.
Tell you who I like is that little Italian winger who came on for 20 minutes young fast good on the ball and strong aswell could get him for 30-40 million that will be a great deal