Arsenal should go all out to get the perfect midfield partner for Declan Rice this January

There have been suggestions on where Arsenal can strengthen in the winter in order to improve their chances of winning the Premier League. The midfield is one such position. Every day, it appears more likely that a central midfielder will be signed so that Mikel Arteta will have another talented player to call on in his engine room, especially in Thomas Partey departs as expected.

There have been rumors that Douglas Luiz and even Ruben Neves may be considered, but to sign one of the two, Arsenal may have to spend big. That said, what if I told you there is another cheaper and excellent transfer option Arteta can sign and get the most out of?

Kalvin Philips is this midfielder. Philips has struggled to establish himself as Guardiola’s first choice since joining Manchester City last summer. Due to injuries and struggles to break into the lineup last season, he only made 12 league appearances. This season, after 12 Premier League match days, he has only made four appearances (all as a substitute).

The Englishman could benefit from leaving January in the winter. With a move to a side that will appreciate his talent (because he is a superb midfielder), he can not only guarantee a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad but also return to his best, as he did when he won people’s hearts while playing for Leeds.

Arsenal is one of the teams that have been linked with him. The Gunners’ signing him might take Arteta’s midfield to the next level. When England conquered Euro 20 (held in 2021), Southgate relied on a strong midfield pairing of Rice and Philips. They were the real deal, as they ran the show as England dominated the Euros, only to unfortunately lose in the final. Mikel Arteta couldn’t go wrong recruiting Philips and unleashing a Rice-Philips midfield that is tried and tested.

Declan Rice has already “welcomed” Arsenal’s move for Phillips. The Englishman recently stated how much he admires the 27-year-old, whom he describes as an “all-around top guy,” stressing how professional and dedicated he is to work hard and why he feels he is still as good as he has always been.

Rice told talkSPORT about Phillips: “He’s one of the best professionals I’ve ever seen, if I’m honest with you.

“I’ve seen players who don’t play and throw their toys out of the pram completely, and with Kal, every time he comes back here, he pops on a shirt and puts in 110 percent.

“He played with me against Scotland, and I think that was his first start in a while, and he played really well, so I’ll never question his professionalism, and I don’t think any of the lads will.

“As a person as well, he’s an all-round top guy, and he brings that onto the pitch. It’s obviously difficult when you’re not playing as a footballer, and I know he wants to be playing more, for sure, but mentally, he hasn’t broken.

“He hasn’t thrown his toys out of the pram. He gives everything every day. He still improves and still plays with a smile on his face, so I can’t speak highly enough of him.”

Guardiola already stated that he would not stop any player from leaving while addressing the Cole Palmer to Chelsea transfer, which means Philips, if he wants out, he may be allowed to leave.

Arsenal should sign Philips, who is a great player but has failed to find his feet at the Etihad. Arteta’s Midas touch could help him rediscover his mojo and be an excellent replacement for Thomas Partey, especially as we know he has a good working relationship with Rice.

Daniel O

