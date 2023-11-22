Arsenal should go all out to get the perfect midfield partner for Declan Rice this January

There have been suggestions on where Arsenal can strengthen in the winter in order to improve their chances of winning the Premier League. The midfield is one such position. Every day, it appears more likely that a central midfielder will be signed so that Mikel Arteta will have another talented player to call on in his engine room, especially in Thomas Partey departs as expected.
There have been rumors that Douglas Luiz and even Ruben Neves may be considered, but to sign one of the two, Arsenal may have to spend big. That said, what if I told you there is another cheaper and excellent transfer option Arteta can sign and get the most out of?
Kalvin Philips is this midfielder. Philips has struggled to establish himself as Guardiola’s first choice since joining Manchester City last summer. Due to injuries and struggles to break into the lineup last season, he only made 12 league appearances. This season, after 12 Premier League match days, he has only made four appearances (all as a substitute).
The Englishman could benefit from leaving January in the winter. With a move to a side that will appreciate his talent (because he is a superb midfielder), he can not only guarantee a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad but also return to his best, as he did when he won people’s hearts while playing for Leeds.
Arsenal is one of the teams that have been linked with him. The Gunners’ signing him might take Arteta’s midfield to the next level. When England conquered Euro 20 (held in 2021), Southgate relied on a strong midfield pairing of Rice and Philips. They were the real deal, as they ran the show as England dominated the Euros, only to unfortunately lose in the final. Mikel Arteta couldn’t go wrong recruiting Philips and unleashing a Rice-Philips midfield that is tried and tested.
Declan Rice has already “welcomed” Arsenal’s move for Phillips. The Englishman recently stated how much he admires the 27-year-old, whom he describes as an “all-around top guy,” stressing how professional and dedicated he is to work hard and why he feels he is still as good as he has always been.
Rice told talkSPORT about Phillips: “He’s one of the best professionals I’ve ever seen, if I’m honest with you.
“I’ve seen players who don’t play and throw their toys out of the pram completely, and with Kal, every time he comes back here, he pops on a shirt and puts in 110 percent.
“He played with me against Scotland, and I think that was his first start in a while, and he played really well, so I’ll never question his professionalism, and I don’t think any of the lads will.
“As a person as well, he’s an all-round top guy, and he brings that onto the pitch. It’s obviously difficult when you’re not playing as a footballer, and I know he wants to be playing more, for sure, but mentally, he hasn’t broken.
“He hasn’t thrown his toys out of the pram. He gives everything every day. He still improves and still plays with a smile on his face, so I can’t speak highly enough of him.”
Guardiola already stated that he would not stop any player from leaving while addressing the Cole Palmer to Chelsea transfer, which means Philips, if he wants out, he may be allowed to leave.
Arsenal should sign Philips, who is a great player but has failed to find his feet at the Etihad. Arteta’s Midas touch could help him rediscover his mojo and be an excellent replacement for Thomas Partey, especially as we know he has a good working relationship with Rice.
Daniel O
Am like a lone wolf been calling for this exact thing to be done.
This should have been the exact plan from Arsenal in the summer, signing a powerful and mobile midfielder whether Partey stays or not, this lack of vision is worrying.
Players like Barrella, Tchouameni, Fofanao comes to mind,
Maybe this is a clear indication the board needs a dynamic Managing director.
Amanda could score from set pieces as she did in the WWC
She insists on starting almost on the goal line.
If she started on the 6 or 18 yd line she could attack the ball from there instead of waiting for the perfect cross
Arteta has shown to be a good manager, and has improved us since he came in. No one can deny we are not better off under his stewardship.
That doesn’t mean there are not areas of concern.
1. Man management is still an area of concern, but Arteta has only been managing for several years so I think it will improve as his experience grows.
My main concern is over too much responsibility and too much control, where an individual determines the course, as it was under Wenger.
In the long run, it’s not sustainable as we saw with our great Arsene Wenger. Arteta has only managed for several years, but his responsibilities extend far beyond managing players.
Is there anyone who oversees for the club? Sure Edu, Arteta, and Per discuss young players and loans and promotions. But who makes the final decision?
A bit alarming we have not promoted academy players into our first team. Are there any promotions on the horizon, or continued checkbook spending?
Was 35 million for Vieira necessary? Was he more advanced than Balogun or Patino for example? Just honestly asking.
I ask because midfield is still an issue, even with Rice coming in. Jorginho, Elneny, and Partey are band-aids and not long term solutions. Havertz had question marks when he joined, and has not shown he is capable.
The striker position is the same; neither Jesus or Nketiah are the threats up top, and it’s too easy to double Martinelli and Saka, which stalls our attack. We only have a plan A, and no alternative in attack.
I don’t know the inner workings at the club, I just wonder if Arteta has the experience to be making decisions that affect the club years down the road. Even Wenger with decades of experience struggled in the end.