Arsenal should go all out to get this Chelsea striker in the summer

Abraham Could Be A Good Arteta Addition

After enjoying a 2019/20 campaign where he was the main man in Chelsea’s attack, Tammy Abraham now finds himself down the pecking order. It appears the striker’s time at Stamford Bridge is coming to an end, but could he find an opportunity elsewhere in London, and could that club be Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal?

The Gunners, who are tenth in the Premier League table at the time of writing, have limited striking options. If rumours are to be believed, they could be losing Alexandre Lacazette in the summer. So far, Eddie Nketiah has failed to live up to expectations, although there is still time. And Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be thirty-two when next season gets underway. It makes Abraham an exciting proposition and one worth mulling over.

Abraham, at twenty-three years old, is considerably younger than both Lacazette and Aubameyang. Arteta is showing his willingness to integrate younger players into his thinking, developing them along the way. So, it would be a tick in that respective box. While Frenchman Lacazette could leave the Emirates this summer, Aubameyang will stay put, and he can be a mentor to Abraham and Nketiah.

Londoner Abraham has a fair amount of top-flight experience under his belt already, having made eighty-seven appearances in total, including a loan stint with Swansea City. The forward has amassed 5,007 on pitch minutes in those eighty-seven games, bagging twenty-six goals and eight assists. It means he has a direct goal involvement every 1.6 games, which is some going for a player who you wouldn’t class as a regular starter at the level.

Arsenal continues to battle in the league, but football odds at William Hill Sportsbook suggest securing a place in Europe via their league finish could be beyond them this season. The Gunners are still active in the Europa League, and winning the trophy could be their route into the Champions League for 2021/22. Either way, you’d imagine Abraham can benefit Arsenal. If they aren’t in Europe, it will allow him to show what he can do by focusing on the league. If they qualify for a continental competition, he will add depth to a restricted forward line.

You can be sure that Abraham will fit into Arteta’s style of play and preferred formation. At Chelsea and elsewhere, he has proven himself capable of leading the line as a sole striker, bringing others into play while getting amongst the goals as well. Standing at 6’2″, the six-time England cap has the frame to deal with the game’s physical side but has athleticism and flair, too.

West Ham and other clubs have already been linked with Abraham, whose deal at Stamford Bridge ends in 2023. He is likely to be one of the hottest properties around in the summer transfer window, but if Arteta and Arsenal did make a move, you’d imagine he would find it hard to resist if the project and terms were right. And, he will fit in with the new-look Arsenal that is being moulded.