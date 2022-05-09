Arsenal should go all out to get this French international midfielder

Arsenal transfer target speaks out on his future

It is no secret that Arsenal will be busy in the summer transfer window again.

The previous one turned out to be pretty exciting for the club’s faithful as the Gunners splashed a whopping £142m to draft in six players.

With the new additions, the North London outfit are well on course to finish in the Champions League spot.

With the 2022 summer window closer than ever, Arsenal certainly have a lot of players on their wishlist. To take them to a whole new level.

Two goals tonight, top quality again and pure leadership even if he’s 22. Aurélien Tchouaméni will be one of the best opportunity on the market. What a talent. ⭐️🇫🇷 #Tchouameni AS Monaco won’t accept less than €70m for Tchouaméni this summer. pic.twitter.com/vjn18b9sLR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 6, 2022

One name that has cropped up a number of times is Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouaméni. Midfield is Mikel Arteta’s priority position alongside center forward, and the 22-year-old might be the perfect solution.

With Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny’s long-term future in limbo, the French youngster might call Emirates Stadium his home in a few months’ time.

Despite just being 22, Tchouaméni has made 97 appearances in the Ligue 1 for Bordeaux and his current employers, AS Monaco.

He also has eight international caps for the French national team, which is a testament to his quality at such a young age. Especially when France has world class players in every position of the pitch.

When asked about his future, the defensive midfielder said, “I have a contract with Monaco until 2024, with an option until 2025, we’ll see what the future holds.”

Aurélien Tchouameni is dropping midfield masterclasses on a weekly basis, going to be one of the most sought after players in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lZm3q35rlp — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 8, 2021

“In the transfer windows, many things can happen. There is my case and that of other players, some at the end of their contracts, others who have interest in other places. We are focused on Lille.

He added, “We’re going on vacation, and we’ll see when we get back, who they’ll be when we get back. Why not stay and play the Champions League? The elimination in the previous round against Shakhtar got stuck in my throat.”

It’s still too early to say with any certainty that Tchouaméni will join the red half of North London or not. But if indeed he does end up at Arsenal, the fans can expect a treat from the talented Frenchman.

However, landing the French international would hardly be a walk in the park. European heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are believed to hold an interest.

Madrid and Liverpool are currently reportedly the frontrunners for his signature. Thus, the Gunners would have to do the unexpected, if they really want him to don the iconic red and white jersey.

If Arsenal qualify for a Champions League ticket, it will only make their case stronger, but not easier.

Yash Bisht