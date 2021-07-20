Arsenal should go all out to secure James Maddison whatever the price

James Maddison is Exactly What We Need

Make no mistake about it, Arsenal’s public pursuit of James Maddison is exactly the kind of move we should be expected to make after the abysmal season we just had.

Also make no mistake about it: Maddison is not exactly a Smith-Rowe like midfielder who is amazing at combination football and overloads. He is slightly different, more direct and incisive. He is also a setpiece expert, something lacking in the squad. He is the type of midfielder to come in and make an immediate impact while still not at his peak yet.

“James Maddison wasn’t called up by Gareth Southgate to represent England at Euro 2020,” Paul Merson told Sports Keeda. “So he will be fresh and raring to go ahead of the 2021-22 Premier League season. “Before his unfortunate injury last season, he was absolutely flying for Leicester City and I got the feeling that he came back a bit too early. I like Maddison and I think he can make a real impact this season. “He can really rip it up and will have an advantage over those who had international commitments earlier this summer, as those players may not start the forthcoming season for their respective clubs.”

Potentially, we are looking at a double-digit goals and assists midfielder who is also relatively young and English. Potentially, we will be weakening a possible rival for Champions League spots by signing him.

We have been crying out for goals from midfield since Aaron Ramsey left. James Maddison is the guy.

A proper talent with no issues of adaptation or anything. Throw the bag at him, he is what we need. How many more midfielders in Europe can have the same possible impact with us?

Agboola Israel

Predict the score of Arsenal v Inter Milan and win a copy of “Caviar and Sausages – Arsenal in the time of Wenger”