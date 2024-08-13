Arsenal should go back for prolific £25m-rated striker with better stats than Alexander Isak

It was reported everywhere early in the summer transfer season that Mikel Arteta regarded Alexander Isak as his main attacking target. We already know Arsenal hasn’t or couldn’t completed the deal and would have struggled to do so given Newcastle’s £100 million plus asking price.

What if I told you that the Gunners have the perfect opportunity to sign a striker that is even more productive than Isak for only £25 million?

Jonathan David is one striker Arsenal was believed to be interested in some time ago; they haven’t made an official approach, but if there was ever a time to do so, it is now.

Looking at Isak and David’s numbers, you’ll notice that they’re pretty close (despite the fact that Isak has only played four games). David, like Isak, has 23 goals, but based on the other statistics, the Ligue 1 striker appears to be a superior player than the Toon; he has higher shot-on-target accuracy, better passing accuracy, won more aerial duels, and had a higher shot-on-target per 90-minute ratio. The Canadian also has greater passing ability than the Swede.

Given that he is available for only £25 million (as per Teamtalk) and Isak for £100 million, he is an obvious transfer opportunity. If Arteta wants to replace Eddie Nketiah after he leaves, David is the man; the 24-year-old may be an ideal Havertz deputy.

Sam P

