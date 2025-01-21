Arsenal should go for Ligue 1 winger who will be available for a cut price fee

The topic of this transfer window so far, from an Arsenal perspective, has been the pressing need for attacking reinforcements. Long-term injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have exacerbated an issue that was already apparent before their absences. Adding to the problem, minor issues with Ethan Nwaneri and inconsistency in the forward line have heightened the urgency for signings. Mikel Arteta has even confirmed that the club is actively searching for recruits. Most discussions have focused on the need for a striker before the window closes, but it seems we are quick to overlook the situation on the right wing. With Saka sidelined until at least March, Arsenal are alarmingly light in that position, and it’s evident that neither Raheem Sterling nor Gabriel Martinelli has offered a substantial threat when filling in.

Although Arsenal have been linked to several wingers this season, it appears the club might prioritise signing a striker. However, who’s to say they cannot address both needs in the same window? Among the many wingers linked, it is surprising that no interest has been expressed in Rayan Cherki. There are numerous reasons why a move for him would make sense and could even be feasible late in the window. Firstly, at just 21 years of age, he represents a long-term investment. Furthermore, his skill set makes him an ideal fit for Arsenal’s attacking system. He is highly creative and boasts some of the best-attacking statistics in Ligue 1 and, notably, the Europa League this season.

Perhaps the most compelling reason to act is his reported price tag. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Cherki has a verbal agreement to leave Lyon this window for €22.5m. For a player of his calibre, this fee represents a bargain and could address multiple issues for Arsenal. With Saka arguably being the team’s most creative player in terms of assists, signing Cherki could significantly ease his absence. The Frenchman’s ability to create chances is remarkable. Despite registering only eight assists this season, his underlying statistics rank among the best in Europe.

According to Fbref, Cherki is in the 99th percentile for several metrics: shot-creating actions (7.56), successful take-ons (4.55), through balls (1.02), key passes (3.63), and expected assists (0.53) per 90 minutes over the past year. These are extraordinary numbers that highlight his creativity. Additionally, Cherki’s versatility—he can play as a number ten and is comfortable with both feet—makes him an even more attractive option. He would undoubtedly be an excellent addition if Arsenal were to pursue him.

With the player available this window, signing him should be a no-brainer. Arsenal must take action.

Should Arsenal prioritise signing a winger or a striker? Share your thoughts in the comments, Gooners.

BENJAMIN KENNETH