Arsenal should go for this perfect London-born backup for Martin Odegaard

With Xhaka tipped to leave, the conversation is now about who is signed to replace him and play alongside Martin Odegaard as one of Arsenal’s double-eights. Even so, as we wonder who Odegaard’s partner could be, don’t you think Arteta also needs to get his skipper a proper backup?

Who would replace him if Odegaard were to be sidelined due to injury? If that happens, Arteta may have a lot of thinking to do, but that may not be the case if he signs Eberechi Eze. Crystal Palace’s London-born attacking midfielder has made his England debut during this international break, and Arsenal-affiliated pundit Charles Watts, as we’ve already noted, has advised Arteta to snap this summer.

I don’t know about you, but Eze should move to the Emirates.

Eze already knows what the Premier League is all about; he is a player who, once signed, could hit the ground running. Like Odegaard, he is proficient at creating spaces to get a few strikes in at goal; last season, he managed ten goals and four assists in 40 games. His work rate in attack is just brilliant; last season in the league, he averaged 1.9 shots, 1.5 key passes, and 1.9 dribbles per 90 minutes. His ball distribution is also excellent, based on his pass completion rate of 82.4% last season.

With his vision to unlock the opposition defence with killer passes in the final third, he could be the Odegaard backup Arteta didn’t know he wanted.

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…